Explosive device found in Crimean college, says anti-terror agency

Emergencies
October 17, 16:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Specialists have uncovered an explosive device in the Kerch college in Crimea that was rocked by a deadly blast earlier

© Ekaterina Keizo/TASS

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Specialists have uncovered an explosive device in the Kerch college in Crimea that was rocked by a deadly blast earlier on Wednesday and are now studying it, spokesman for the National Anti-Terror Committee Andrei Przhezdomsky announced in a live broadcast by the RBC TV Channel.

"Bomb technicians are working at the scene. They are examining the explosive device that was found," the spokesman stated.

A fourth-year student from Kerch Polytechnic College launched a shooting spree on the institute’s premises on Wednesday afternoon and then committed suicide by shooting himself.

According to the National Anti-Terror Committee, 17 were killed. Crimea Head Sergei Aksyonov has said that 18 people were killed and 47 more were injured.

The initial criminal case based on a terrorism charge has been re-qualified as murder.

ADVERTISEMENT