Crimea college attack ‘a terrible tragedy’, says Russian PM

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev called the Kerch college attack that has taken at least 19 lives on Wednesday "a terrible tragedy", he wrote on his VK page.

"A terrible tragedy has taken place today at the Kerch Polytechnic College. It is a huge tragedy for people who have lost their relatives, friends, colleagues, for everyone injured in the explosion, and, of course, for all of us. On my own behalf and on behalf of the Russian government, I offer the deepest condolences to the victims’ families and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. I offer my deepest sympathies, and I grieve with all of you," the Russian PM wrote.

Earlier, the Russian prime minister expressed his condolences via the government’s press service.

On Wednesday, an attack involving a blast and a shooting spree rocked Crimea's Kerch Polytechnic College, killing at least 19 individuals and injuring more than 50. According to the head of the region, Sergei Aksyonov, the culprit for the blast was a college student, who later committed suicide.

Initially, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case on terrorism counts. Later, the authorities reclassified the criminal case as murder.