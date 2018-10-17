Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Crimea college attack ‘a terrible tragedy’, says Russian PM

Emergencies
October 17, 20:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On October 17, a blast and shooting spree struck a technical college in Crimea's eastern city of Kerch, killing at least 19 people

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev called the Kerch college attack that has taken at least 19 lives on Wednesday "a terrible tragedy", he wrote on his VK page.

More news on
CRIMEA COLLEGE ATTACK

Anti-terror agency examines bomb use version by Kerch senior college shooter

Putin vows motives, causes of Crimean college blast will be thoroughly investigated

Explosive device found in Crimean college, says anti-terror agency

"A terrible tragedy has taken place today at the Kerch Polytechnic College. It is a huge tragedy for people who have lost their relatives, friends, colleagues, for everyone injured in the explosion, and, of course, for all of us. On my own behalf and on behalf of the Russian government, I offer the deepest condolences to the victims’ families and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. I offer my deepest sympathies, and I grieve with all of you," the Russian PM wrote.

Earlier, the Russian prime minister expressed his condolences via the government’s press service.

On Wednesday, an attack involving a blast and a shooting spree rocked Crimea's Kerch Polytechnic College, killing at least 19 individuals and injuring more than 50. According to the head of the region, Sergei Aksyonov, the culprit for the blast was a college student, who later committed suicide.

Initially, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case on terrorism counts. Later, the authorities reclassified the criminal case as murder.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
9
Photo coverage from the explosion scene at Kerch college
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Medvedev warns West cannot sway Moscow’s stance by stoking anti-Russian hysteria
2
The Crimean college tragedy: What we know so far
3
Putin, al-Sisi sign strategic cooperation treaty
4
Crimean college attack
5
Anti-terror agency examines bomb use version by Kerch senior college shooter
6
Terror attack among possible versions behind explosion in Crimea — Kremlin
7
Attempts to make Chechnya, Ingushetia disagree over border will fail — Chechen leader
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT