Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s top cinema chain says controversial tsar film back on its schedule

Society & Culture
October 13, 12:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The film, which depicts a romance between Nicholas II and ballerina Matilda Kschessinska before his marriage and coronation, is set for release on October 26

Share
1 pages in this article
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia’s largest cinema chain, Formula Kino and Cinema Park, has decided to return to its schedule Matilda, a movie describing the love story of last Russian emperor Nicholas II and a ballet dancer, the press service said on Friday.

Last month, the cinema network announced plans to withdraw the screening of Matilda over security concerns.

"Active efforts by the law enforcement agencies and the measures taken by them to solve the tense situation around Alexei Uchitel’s Matilda film allowed the leadership of the integrated chain, Cinema Park and Formula Kino, to take a decision on returning the movie to the cinemas’ schedule," the press service said.

Read also

Kremlin has no plans for private screening of ‘Matilda’ for presidential administration

The cinema chain will screen the movie on its wide release date in Russia.

The film by Alexei Uchitel, which depicts a romance between Nicholas II and ballerina Matilda Kschessinska before his marriage and coronation, is set for release on October 26.

Nicholas II and his family were executed after the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution and canonized by the Russian Orthodox Church in 2000.

A number of activists including MP Natalia Poklonskaya, Crimea’s former prosecutor, have launched a campaign against the film calling for its release to be cancelled and claiming that it will insult the feelings of Orthodox believers. A group calling itself "Christian State, Holy Russia" sent nearly a thousand letters with threats to movie theater owners across Russia, urging them to drop the screening of Matilda.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
World leaders and their canine companions
5
Turkmen leader presents Putin with Central Asian pooch as birthday gift
13
Zaryadye: Moscow's park of the future on display today
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles
2
Press review: Trump may boost Iran’s hardliners and what Russian-US talks hold for Kabul
3
Russia requests Turkey's explanation on new export restrictions
4
Japanese military ships heading for visit to Russia
5
US going to work hard to prevent downfall of IS in Syria, says Russian senator
6
Russia’s top cinema chain says controversial tsar film back on its schedule
7
Iskanders group may grow in response to US armor division in Poland — legislator
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама