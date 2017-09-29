Kremlin has no plans for private screening of ‘Matilda’ for presidential administration

Remains of Romanian soldiers who died in Battle of Stalingrad reburiedSociety & Culture September 29, 14:24
MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not plan to organize private "Matilda" screening for the presidential administration.
"No, there are no [plans to organize private "Matilda" screening for the Russian presidential administration,]" Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
He admitted earlier that he has not seen the movie yet, but is waiting for its official release.
"I’m waiting. I’ll watch the movie as soon as it is released," Peskov noted. On September 15, he also reported that the president has not watched "Matilda."
"There are no plans [to organize the president’s] meeting with the creative team [that worked on the film]," the Kremlin spokesman said.
The State Duma members attended private screening of "Matilda" directed by Alexey Uchitel on September 28. Its performance was organized at the request of the culture committee members. Uchitel himself attended the screening.
The film by Alexei Uchitel, which depicts a romance between Nicholas II and ballerina Matilda Kschessinska before his marriage and coronation, will be officially released within the State Duma’s parliamentary club on October 26, along with the general release.