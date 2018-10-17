Shooting spree in Kerch college carried out by senior year student

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. A senior who was attending that college went on a shooting spree in the Kerch college and then killed himself, spokeswoman for Russia’s Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko told TASS on Wednesday.

"Investigators have promptly established the identity of a young man who had arrived at the college immediately before the incident and who, proceeding from a video recording, was holding a rifle in his hand. He turned out to be Vladislav Roslyakov, a fourth-year student from the college. His body with a gunshot wound was found in one of the college’s rooms," the spokeswoman said.