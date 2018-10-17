Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Students among most victims of Kerch college blast — Crimean ombudswoman

Emergencies
October 17, 14:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article
© Ekaterina Keizo/TASS

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Students are among most victims of the Kerch polytechnic college blast, Crimean Ombudswoman Lyudmila Lubina told TASS on Wednesday.

"Naturally, we will be resolving issues with families and rendering psychological assistance as mostly children were killed. I will now try to fly there and consult on the scene," the ombudswoman said.

Read also

Crimean college blast triggered by unidentified explosive device, says anti-terror agency

A team of psychologists is already working at the blast site, she added.

The blast occurred at the Kerch polytechnic college on Wednesday afternoon. According to the latest data, 10 persons were killed and about 50 others were injured.

According to information of the National Anti-Terror Committee, an unidentified explosive device went off in the college’s building.

The Kerch polytechnic college was opened in 1930 to train personnel for the integrated mining and metals cluster of the Kamysh-Burun Iron Ore Plant and the Voikov Metals Factory. The college trains personnel in 16 specialties. About 300 students enroll for first-year studies at the college annually.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
11
38th mission to the International Space Station over, cosmonauts back to earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Blast hits college in Crimea’s Kerch, fatalities reported
2
Death toll from Crimean college explosion climbs to 13
3
Crimean college blast triggered by unidentified explosive device, says anti-terror agency
4
Terror attack among possible versions behind explosion in Crimea — Kremlin
5
Russia ready to revive energy dialogue with EU
6
Kremlin says Putin-Trump meeting would be useful
7
Students among most victims of Kerch college blast — Crimean ombudswoman
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT