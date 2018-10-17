Students among most victims of Kerch college blast — Crimean ombudswoman

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Students are among most victims of the Kerch polytechnic college blast, Crimean Ombudswoman Lyudmila Lubina told TASS on Wednesday.

"Naturally, we will be resolving issues with families and rendering psychological assistance as mostly children were killed. I will now try to fly there and consult on the scene," the ombudswoman said.

A team of psychologists is already working at the blast site, she added.

The blast occurred at the Kerch polytechnic college on Wednesday afternoon. According to the latest data, 10 persons were killed and about 50 others were injured.

According to information of the National Anti-Terror Committee, an unidentified explosive device went off in the college’s building.

The Kerch polytechnic college was opened in 1930 to train personnel for the integrated mining and metals cluster of the Kamysh-Burun Iron Ore Plant and the Voikov Metals Factory. The college trains personnel in 16 specialties. About 300 students enroll for first-year studies at the college annually.