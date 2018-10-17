Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Crimean college blast triggered by unidentified explosive device, says anti-terror agency

Emergencies
October 17, 13:39 UTC+3

Bomb disposal experts of the Federal Security Service are working at the scene

Share
1 pages in this article
© Ekaterina Keizo/TASS

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/.  A blast that rocked a technical college in Crimea’s Kerch was caused by an unidentified explosive device, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee told reporters on Wednesday.

"Today at around noon an explosion occurred in the building of a polytechnic college in the city of Kerch, in the Crimean Republic. According to preliminary data, 10 people were killed and another 50 were wounded," the anti-terror committee said.

Read also

Ten people killed in Crimean college blast

Bomb disposal experts from the Federal Security Service (FSB) are working at the scene and an investigation is underway.

An emergency response center is coordinating the steps of law enforcement agencies and rescue services on establishing the cause of the blast and preventing other possible explosions, an NAC spokesperson said.

The FSB, the Interior Ministry, the National Guard and the Emergencies Ministry have arrived on the scene. The area close to the college has been cordoned off and the building is currently being evacuated.

Those injured have been hospitalized and are receiving medical and psychological assistance.

