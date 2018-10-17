Ten people killed in Crimean college blast

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Ten people were reported to have been killed in an explosion that rocked a technical college in Kerch, in the east of Crimea, the peninsula’s emergency medical center told TASS.

"According to preliminary data, 10 people have died," a spokesperson said.

The explosion rocked the vocational college on Wednesday afternoon. A source in local law enforcement agencies said that nearly 70 people were injured in the blast.

The city ambulance service said more than 20 people have been hospitalized.