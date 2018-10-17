Nearly 70 people injured in explosion at Kerch college

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Nearly 70 people were injured and some people were killed in an explosion that rocked a technical college in Kerch, in the east of Crimea, on Wednesday, a source in local law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"According to preliminary data, nearly 70 people were injured," the source said, noting that the exact number of deaths will be reported later.

All causes of the blast are being looked into, including one that a gas cylinder exploded.

According to the city ambulance service, 18 injured individuals were hospitalized, and 50 others may be sent to the hospital soon.