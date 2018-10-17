Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Nearly 70 people injured in explosion at Kerch college

Emergencies
October 17, 13:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

All causes of the blast are being looked into

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Matytsin/TASS

Read also

Blast hits college in Crimea’s Kerch, fatalities reported

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Nearly 70 people were injured and some people were killed in an explosion that rocked a technical college in Kerch, in the east of Crimea, on Wednesday, a source in local law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"According to preliminary data, nearly 70 people were injured," the source said, noting that the exact number of deaths will be reported later.

All causes of the blast are being looked into, including one that a gas cylinder exploded.

According to the city ambulance service, 18 injured individuals were hospitalized, and 50 others may be sent to the hospital soon.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
11
38th mission to the International Space Station over, cosmonauts back to earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Blast hits college in Crimea’s Kerch, fatalities reported
2
Death toll from Crimean college explosion climbs to 13
3
Crimean college blast triggered by unidentified explosive device, says anti-terror agency
4
Terror attack among possible versions behind explosion in Crimea — Kremlin
5
Russia ready to revive energy dialogue with EU
6
Kremlin says Putin-Trump meeting would be useful
7
Students among most victims of Kerch college blast — Crimean ombudswoman
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT