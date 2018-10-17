Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Blast hits college in Crimea’s Kerch, fatalities reported

Emergencies
October 17, 12:45 UTC+3

At least ten people were killed in the blast, according to the republic’s emergency medicine center

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. An explosion rocked a polytechnic college in Kerch, in the east of Crimea, on Wednesday, leaving a number of people dead and injured, a source in the local emergency services told TASS.

"The blast occurred this afternoon. There are deaths and injuries. Emergency services are heading to the accident scene," the source said.

Read also

Nearly 70 people injured in explosion at Kerch college

The explosion occurred at one of the premises and several claps were heard.

A source in the local law enforcement agencies said the blast left some people dead and "scores of those injured."

Doctors, rescuers, firefighters and police are working at the scene. Many ambulance cars have arrived from the college to a city hospital.

According to preliminary information, a gas cylinder has exploded in a polytechnic college in Kerch, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"According to preliminary information, a gas cylinder has exploded," the source said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
11
38th mission to the International Space Station over, cosmonauts back to earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Blast hits college in Crimea’s Kerch, fatalities reported
2
Press review: US pulling Constantinople’s strings and IS sleeper cells awaken in Syria
3
Russia will quit Council of Europe if opponents insist on its expulsion, says Lavrov
4
Two Caspian flotilla missile corvettes return to Russia from Mediterranean Sea
5
NASA astronaut Hague notes his Russian partner's experience
6
Nord Stream 3 project possible if gas demand grows in Europe, Russian Energy Ministry says
7
Israel hits 20 targets in Gaza Strip in response to missile attacks
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT