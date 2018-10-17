Blast hits college in Crimea’s Kerch, fatalities reported

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. An explosion rocked a polytechnic college in Kerch, in the east of Crimea, on Wednesday, leaving a number of people dead and injured, a source in the local emergency services told TASS.

"The blast occurred this afternoon. There are deaths and injuries. Emergency services are heading to the accident scene," the source said.

The explosion occurred at one of the premises and several claps were heard.

A source in the local law enforcement agencies said the blast left some people dead and "scores of those injured."

Doctors, rescuers, firefighters and police are working at the scene. Many ambulance cars have arrived from the college to a city hospital.

According to preliminary information, a gas cylinder has exploded in a polytechnic college in Kerch, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"According to preliminary information, a gas cylinder has exploded," the source said.