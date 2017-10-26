Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Saudi Crown Prince discusses investments in Russia with RDIF director

Business & Economy
October 26, 10:02 UTC+3 RIYADH

In 2015, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced their plans to invest ten billion US dollars in Russian projects

Share
1 pages in this article
Director of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriyev and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud

Director of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriyev and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud

© Saudi Press Agency

RIYADH, October 26. /TASS/. Further investment cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Russia were in focus of a meeting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud had with Director of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriyev on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative forum, according to documents released following the meeting.

Read also

Russia to enhance cooperation with Saudi Arabia despite its ties with US — Putin

Russia, Saudi Arabia agree on S-400 systems’ supplies

Saudi Arabia set to develop relations with Russia in all spheres

Russia, Saudi Arabia to bolster nuclear and space cooperation — Lavrov

Kremlin sees huge potential for boosting ties between Russia, Saudi Arabia

In 2015, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced their plans to invest ten billion US dollars in Russian projects. As of today, RDIF and PIF have set up two funds of one billion US dollars each to invest in technology and energy projects.

Mohammad bin Salman, who is also the Public Investment Fund Chairman, initiated an ambitious roadmap of economic reforms, Saudi Vision 2030, which envisages lavish investment worldwide.

At the Future Investment Initiative conference, Saudi Arabia announced a project for the construction of an ultra-futuristic megacity Neom on the Red Sea coast.

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Unmanned wings: when and how drones will jet over Arctic and Far East skies
2
Syrian troops seize militant arms depot containing latest weapons made in NATO countries
3
First-ever Military Transport Aviation drills with 5,500 paratroopers kick off in Russia
4
Russia bids for hosting UEFA Euro 2020 opening match
5
Russian oil companies discuss joint projects in Iran
6
Russia and Philippines sign contract for delivery of grenade launchers
7
Russian defense contractor developing new heavy helicopter prototype
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама