Russia to enhance cooperation with Saudi Arabia despite its ties with US — Putin

Putin says excessive trust in Europe is Russia’s key mistake in past yearsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 21:03
Russia determined to contribute to Ukrainian unification — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 20:14
Situation surrounding North Korea highly dangerous, Putin saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 19:59
Putin: Russia ready to move towards universal nuclear disarmamentRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 18:53
Russia to give immediate mirrored response to US withdrawal from INF Treaty — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 18:49
Europe’s supporting separatism in some states triggered Catalan events — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 18:43
Putin: US failing to honor commitments for plutonium disposalRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 18:04
US sanctions aimed at forcing Russia out of European energy market — PutinBusiness & Economy October 19, 17:59
Some countries do their utmost to preserve chaos in Middle East — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 17:42
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, October 19. /TASS/. Russia plans to expand cooperation with Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries despite their ties with the United States, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday.
According to the president, Moscow and Riyadh have no ideological contradictions that Saudi Arabia and the Soviet Union used to have. "There is nothing that would fundamentally divide us from Saudi Arabia or other countries of the (Middle Eastern - TASS) region. I have good personal, almost friendly relations with many, almost all leaders of those states," he said, adding that the latest visit of the Saudi King to Russia was historic.
"We are comfortable with the fact that those countries, including Saudi Arabia, have their own particular interests, historically developed ties, friendly relations, including with the United States," Putin said. "This does not mean that the cooperation with Saudi Arabia is banned for us," the president said, adding that Moscow will cooperate with the kingdom and other countries of the region.
"Russia is demonstrating a stable foreign policy, predictability and reliability. I think that this is what attracts our partners," he said. Also, Putin said, Russia is interested in economic cooperation with the Middle Eastern nations. "We have agreed our position with OPEC nations and particularly with Saudi Arabia on the energy market, after which the price has been stable at over $50. We consider it a fair price. We are satisfied with it. This is a result of our joint efforts," the president said.
According to Putin, military and technical cooperation is another promising area of cooperation with Saudi Arabia, despite existing multi-billion contracts between the kingdom and the United States.