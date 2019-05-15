Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia ready to modernize Belarusian combat helicopters

Military & Defense
May 15, 12:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Belarusian Army operates 12 Russian-made Mi-8MTV-5-1 military transport helicopters

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russia is ready to provide maintenance and upgrade Belarusian Mi-8MTV-5-1 military transport helicopters and Mi-24P gunships and supply new rotorcraft to Belarus, Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation told TASS at the 9th Milex-2019 arms show in Minsk on Wednesday.

"Upon receiving the corresponding request for the delivery of new helicopters and the repair/upgrade of rotorcraft supplied earlier, it will be immediately studied," the federal agency said, adding that no applications from the Belarusian side had come yet.

.Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation emphasized its readiness to start repairing and modernizing Belarusian helicopters and delivering new rotorcraft to Minsk, if the corresponding request complied with the established requirements.

The Belarusian Army operates 12 Russian-made Mi-8MTV-5-1 military transport helicopters and several dozens of Soviet Mi-24P gunships.

The Milex-2019 arms show runs in Minsk on May 15-18.

