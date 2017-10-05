Saudi Arabia seeks stronger relations with Russia — King Salman

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia seeks stronger relations with Russia for the sake of peace, security and world economic development, King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud said in the course of narrow format talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

"We are grateful to you, Mr. President for the hospital reception we enjoy. We are glad to be in a friendly country. We seek stronger bilateral relations in the interests of peace and security and the interests of world economic development," King Salman said.

He recalled his visit to Russia in 2006, when he was not his country’s leader yet.