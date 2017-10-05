Back to Main page
Saudi Arabia seeks stronger relations with Russia — King Salman

World
October 05, 14:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Saudi Arabia seeks stronger relations with Russia for the sake of peace, security and world economic development, the king says

King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud

King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud

© AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia seeks stronger relations with Russia for the sake of peace, security and world economic development, King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud said in the course of narrow format talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

"We are grateful to you, Mr. President for the hospital reception we enjoy. We are glad to be in a friendly country. We seek stronger bilateral relations in the interests of peace and security and the interests of world economic development," King Salman said.

He recalled his visit to Russia in 2006, when he was not his country’s leader yet.

