Kremlin sees huge potential for boosting ties between Russia, Saudi Arabia

Russia, Saudi Arabia may develop nuclear cooperationBusiness & Economy October 05, 12:10
Saudi energy minister comments on OPEC+ workBusiness & Economy October 05, 11:30
Russia, Saudi Arabia to boost business ties — energy ministerBusiness & Economy October 05, 11:14
Saudi Arabia may invest $1bln in more than 20 projects in Russia — ministerBusiness & Economy October 05, 10:14
Jabhat al-Nusra leader sinks into coma after Russian aircraft strike — Defense MinistryMilitary & Defense October 05, 9:48
Canadian parliament passes ‘Sergei Magnitsky bill’World October 05, 3:22
Iraqi ambassador to Moscow says ‘no blockade of Kurdistan’World October 05, 0:45
International Paralympic Committee agrees on anti-doping regulations for RussiaSport October 04, 18:21
Ukraine’s president suggests Verkhovna Rada should prolong Donbass special statusWorld October 04, 18:04
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Kremlin sees a tremendous potential for deepening cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia on a wide range of issues, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday ahead of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud who is paying a state visit to Russia.
According to Peskov, the Kremlin will host the official meeting between the Russian president and the Saudi king, their private meeting, negotiations with the participation of the delegations and the signing of joint documents. "Putin will [also] give a state banquet in honor of the distinguished guest," the Kremlin spokesman added.
Peskov noted that numerous top-level contacts are expected. "Russian-Saudi contacts are important, the potential is quite huge. Moscow’s and Riyadh’s political will to deepen cooperation on a wide array of issues is evident," he said.
The Kremlin spokesman recalled that the Russian president and Saudi Arabia’s king last met in November 2015 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Antalya, Turkey.