Kremlin sees huge potential for boosting ties between Russia, Saudi Arabia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 05, 12:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian president and Saudi Arabia’s king previously met in November 2015

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Kremlin sees a tremendous potential for deepening cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia on a wide range of issues, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday ahead of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud who is paying a state visit to Russia.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Khalid A. Al-Falih, Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia

Russia, Saudi Arabia may develop nuclear cooperation

According to Peskov, the Kremlin will host the official meeting between the Russian president and the Saudi king, their private meeting, negotiations with the participation of the delegations and the signing of joint documents. "Putin will [also] give a state banquet in honor of the distinguished guest," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Peskov noted that numerous top-level contacts are expected. "Russian-Saudi contacts are important, the potential is quite huge. Moscow’s and Riyadh’s political will to deepen cooperation on a wide array of issues is evident," he said.

The Kremlin spokesman recalled that the Russian president and Saudi Arabia’s king last met in November 2015 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Antalya, Turkey.

