Saudi energy minister comments on OPEC+ work

Russia, Saudi Arabia may develop nuclear cooperationBusiness & Economy October 05, 12:10
Saudi energy minister comments on OPEC+ workBusiness & Economy October 05, 11:30
Russia, Saudi Arabia to boost business ties — energy ministerBusiness & Economy October 05, 11:14
Saudi Arabia may invest $1bln in more than 20 projects in Russia — ministerBusiness & Economy October 05, 10:14
Jabhat al-Nusra leader sinks into coma after Russian aircraft strike — Defense MinistryMilitary & Defense October 05, 9:48
Canadian parliament passes ‘Sergei Magnitsky bill’World October 05, 3:22
Iraqi ambassador to Moscow says ‘no blockade of Kurdistan’World October 05, 0:45
International Paralympic Committee agrees on anti-doping regulations for RussiaSport October 04, 18:21
Ukraine’s president suggests Verkhovna Rada should prolong Donbass special statusWorld October 04, 18:04
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The work of OPEC + cannot be completed until the market reaches rebalancing, Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia, said at the Russian Energy Week forum
"Economic recovery (as a result of the implementation of the OPEC + agreement - TASS) is not only a success for us, but also a big responsibility. We will not be satisfied with what we have. Until we reach the appropriate level of balance, until this goal is achieved we cannot finish our work," he said, speaking at the plenary session with Russia’s Energy Minister.
The OPEC+ agreement has reached its goal, prices have stabilized, economic indicators have improved, he went on.
"All the agreements between the OPEC+ countries achieved their goals. Oil prices stabilized, in general this all led to improved economic situations in our countries," he said.