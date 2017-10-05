Saudi energy minister comments on OPEC+ work

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The work of OPEC + cannot be completed until the market reaches rebalancing, Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia, said at the Russian Energy Week forum

"Economic recovery (as a result of the implementation of the OPEC + agreement - TASS) is not only a success for us, but also a big responsibility. We will not be satisfied with what we have. Until we reach the appropriate level of balance, until this goal is achieved we cannot finish our work," he said, speaking at the plenary session with Russia’s Energy Minister.

The OPEC+ agreement has reached its goal, prices have stabilized, economic indicators have improved, he went on.

"All the agreements between the OPEC+ countries achieved their goals. Oil prices stabilized, in general this all led to improved economic situations in our countries," he said.