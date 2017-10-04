Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

OPEC+ oil cut deal may be extended — Puitn

Business & Economy
October 04, 15:14 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin plans to discuss possible extension of the OPEC+ oil production cut agreement with the king of Saudi Arabia

Share
1 pages in this article
© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin considers it possible to extend the agreement with OPEC on oil production reduction, but it is necessary to proceed from the situation on the oil market in March 2018, when the term of the current agreement expires

Read also

OPEC and non-OPEC countries to continue talks on oil production cut deal

Speaking at a panel discussion during the Russian Energy Week, the President said:

"We are in constant dialogue (with partners) and, depending on the situation in March 2018, we will make a decision (on the need to extend the agreement with OPEC to reduce oil production - TASS)," he said.

"I do not rule out that we may extend it," Putin said.

"We are in contact with our key partners, both with OPEC in general, and with the main producers. We will have the pleasure and honor to welcome the King of Saudi Arabia very soon in Russia. We will certainly talk about it [extension of the agreement with OPEC]."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin vows Russia will keep on backing Iran deal
2
Putin comments on economic sanctions against Russia
3
Press review: Moscow saves Maduro and what Baghdad plans for Kirkuk
4
Putin says Kim Jong-il told him about North Korea’s nukes back in early 2000s
5
Putin may discuss military cooperation at talks with Maduro, Saudi king
6
Russia’s defense ministry completes Arctic cleanup effort for 2017
7
Putin certain that united efforts to defeat terrorists in Syria will succeed
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама