Saudi Arabia set to develop relations with Russia in all spheres

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia set to develop its relations with Russia in the spheres of economy, defense cooperation, security and culture, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said at a news conference for Russian media.

"His Majesty [King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud] has held very fruitful meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. Our countries have made a decision to increase the level of relations," the Saudi top diplomat said.

Al-Jubeir said that relations between Moscow and Riyadh, which were previously limited to political consultations, have now transformed into cooperation in economy, defense and security, as well as education and culture.

"We are working together in all those spheres in order to bring our countries closer. This is exactly how strong ties are created," he said.

He also stressed that Russia and Saudi Arabia’s positions on settling conflicts in the Middle East were very close.

"In Syria, we favor political settlement of the crisis on the basis of the Geneva declaration and the UN Security Council resolution 2254. In Iraq, we support the unity of the country and the Iraqi government’s effort to fight the Islamic State. In Yemen, we want a political solution on the baisis of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s initiative, the results of the Yemeni national dialogue and the un Security Council Resolution 2216. In Libya, we support the UN envoy’s efforts to bring all parties closer," he said.