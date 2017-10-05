Back to Main page
Russia, Saudi Arabia to bolster nuclear and space cooperation — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 05, 18:18 UTC+3

The Russian top diplomat comments on the talks between Vladimir Putin and King Salman

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed on nuclear energy and space cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday after negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

"I would like to mention the energy industry, not just traditional one, but the nuclear energy industry as well and cooperation in space exploration, agricultural sector and infrastructural projects among advanced industries in which agreements were signed today," the Russian top diplomat noted.

Foreign policy
