Russia, Saudi Arabia agree on S-400 systems’ supplies

Military & Defense
October 09, 10:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Saudi Arabia will receive anti-tank guided missiles, automatic grenade launchers and Kalashnikov rifles

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed on supplies of S-400 missile systems, the press service of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told TASS on Monday.

"We confirm that an agreement was reached with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the supplies of S-400 air defense systems, Kornet-EM anti-tank guided missiles, TOS-1A systems, AGS-30 automatic grenade launchers and AK-103 Kalashnikov rifles," the press service said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin earlier said commenting on the visit of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to Russia that Riyadh was interested in buying Russia’s S-400 systems.

On September 12, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara had signed an agreement with Moscow to purchase S-400 missile systems and had already made an advance payment. Russian presidential aide for military and technical cooperation Vladimir Kozhin told TASS such a contract had been signed and was about to be implemented. Turkish Undersecretary for Defense Industry Ismail Demir later said the delivery of S-400 systems would begin within two years.

In 2015, China became the first foreign customer of Russia’s S-400 systems.

Russia’s S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-range antiaircraft missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and surface targets. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of 400 kilometers and at an altitude of up to 30 kilometers.

