Saudi Arabia may invest $1bln in more than 20 projects in Russia — minister

Russia, Saudi Arabia may develop nuclear cooperationBusiness & Economy October 05, 12:10
Saudi energy minister comments on OPEC+ workBusiness & Economy October 05, 11:30
Russia, Saudi Arabia to boost business ties — energy ministerBusiness & Economy October 05, 11:14
Saudi Arabia may invest $1bln in more than 20 projects in Russia — ministerBusiness & Economy October 05, 10:14
Jabhat al-Nusra leader sinks into coma after Russian aircraft strike — Defense MinistryMilitary & Defense October 05, 9:48
Canadian parliament passes ‘Sergei Magnitsky bill’World October 05, 3:22
Iraqi ambassador to Moscow says ‘no blockade of Kurdistan’World October 05, 0:45
International Paralympic Committee agrees on anti-doping regulations for RussiaSport October 04, 18:21
Ukraine’s president suggests Verkhovna Rada should prolong Donbass special statusWorld October 04, 18:04
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia may invest $1 bln in construction of a petrochemical complex, Pulkovo Airport and 20 more Russian projects, Russian Energy Minister and Co-Chairman of the Russian-Saudi Intergovernmental Commission Alexander Novak said.
"At present, RDIF [Russian Direct Investment Fund] and PIF [Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia] have invested more than $1bln in joint projects [in Russia.] This includes construction of a petrochemical complex, construction of a small hydro power plant, logistics companies, Pulkovo Airport and the Renaissance building complex. Twenty-five more projects in various economic sectors are currently being studied," the minister said.
Russia and Saudi Arabia will set up a working group to remove obstacles hampering cooperation between the two countries, Alexander Novak said at the Russian-Saudi Investment Forum.
"We have just agreed with my counterpart, Co-Chairman [of the Intergovernmental Commission] Mr. Al Qasabi [Minister of Trade and Investment Majed Bin Abdullah Al Qasabi - TASS], that we will set up a special working group that will oversee the issues of reducing administrative barriers and obstacles for the development of business ties between our two countries," the Russian minister said.