Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Saudi Arabia may invest $1bln in more than 20 projects in Russia — minister

Business & Economy
October 05, 10:14 UTC+3

Twenty-five more projects in various economic sectors are currently being studied, Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak said

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak

© Stoyan Vasev/TASS

Read also
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir

Saudi Arabia seeks to develop ties with Russia — top diplomat

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia may invest $1 bln in construction of a petrochemical complex, Pulkovo Airport and 20 more Russian projects, Russian Energy Minister and Co-Chairman of the Russian-Saudi Intergovernmental Commission Alexander Novak said.

"At present, RDIF [Russian Direct Investment Fund] and PIF [Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia] have invested more than $1bln in joint projects [in Russia.] This includes construction of a petrochemical complex, construction of a small hydro power plant, logistics companies, Pulkovo Airport and the Renaissance building complex. Twenty-five more projects in various economic sectors are currently being studied," the minister said.

Russia and Saudi Arabia will set up a working group to remove obstacles hampering cooperation between the two countries, Alexander Novak said at the Russian-Saudi Investment Forum.

"We have just agreed with my counterpart, Co-Chairman [of the Intergovernmental Commission] Mr. Al Qasabi [Minister of Trade and Investment Majed Bin Abdullah Al Qasabi - TASS], that we will set up a special working group that will oversee the issues of reducing administrative barriers and obstacles for the development of business ties between our two countries," the Russian minister said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Saudi Arabia may develop nuclear cooperation
2
Iraqi ambassador to Moscow says ‘no blockade of Kurdistan’
3
Jabhat al-Nusra leader sinks into coma after Russian aircraft strike — Defense Ministry
4
Saudi energy minister comments on OPEC+ work
5
Putin says Kim Jong-il told him about North Korea’s nukes back in early 2000s
6
Russia’s air force ready to halt IS actions in Syria
7
Saudi Arabia may invest $1bln in more than 20 projects in Russia — minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама