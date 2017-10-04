Back to Main page
Saudi Arabia seeks to develop ties with Russia — top diplomat

World
October 04, 14:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

King Salman is expected to meet with Vladimir Putin on October 5

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Riyadh is interested in developing cooperation with Moscow on all trajectories, and the documents to be signed during a visit to Moscow by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will contribute to this, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said at talks with the speaker of the Russian Federation Council upper house of parliament on Wednesday.

The senior diplomat said the arrival of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Russia is a historic event, as it is the first ever official visit by a Saudi Arabian monarch in the history of bilateral relations. "A number of major documents are planned to be signed during the visit, they will help develop and advance relations in different spheres," the minister said at talks with Speaker Valentina Matviyenko.

"Today, Saudi Arabia is aimed at developing relations with the Russian Federation in all spheres," he said. "Both our countries respect the principle of sovereignty, good-neighborly relations and non-interference in internal affairs," Adel al-Jubeir said.

"We cooperate to counter extremism, terrorism and other challenges that we face," he added. "Indeed, a number of challenges exist at the moment that we must overcome in our relations, and there are also possibilities that we must take advantage of to develop cooperation," the diplomat said.

"I have no doubts that this visit will be successful and will advance our relations from a good to an excellent level," he summed up.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia begins his state visit to Russia on Wednesday.

During the Saudi monarch’s first visit to Moscow, the sides are expected to discuss key bilateral and regional problems and sign a number of important deals in energy, infrastructure, modern technologies and other sectors, which, according to experts, may bring relations between the world’s two biggest oil producers to the level of a strategic partnership.

King Salman is due to arrive in the Russian capital on Wednesday’s afternoon and is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 5.

