Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Saudi Arabia to develop economic ties — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 03, 12:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Kremlin says Russia and Saudi Arabia are showing political will to foster bilateral economic ties

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Authorities of Russia and Saudi Arabia are showing political will to foster bilateral economic ties, and their potential is yet to be fulfilled, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

Read also
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir

Russia ready for energy cooperation with Saudi Arabia — Lavrov

The presidential spokesman stressed that Russia has long-running ties with Saudi Arabia, which Moscow values. "There are very broad prospects, and the potential is far from being fulfilled. Now both sides are showing political will to contribute to developing business contacts," he said.

Peskov refused to link developing relations with Saudi Arabia to Russian-Iranian ties. "The relations between Moscow and Riyadh are absolutely self-sufficient and in this case there is no need to draw any parallels, this is a separate vector of our foreign policy, given the important role of Saudi Arabia in the region and in the Arab world in general," he said.

Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov earlier said that Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is due to visit Moscow on October 5.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
UAE wants to buy over a squadron of Su-35 advanced fighter jets from Russia
2
Putin concerned over Catalonia crisis
3
Russian airstrikes wipe out 300 IS militants on Euphrates eastern bank
4
Donetsk envoy comments on Kiev’s law on Donbass reintegration
5
Ukraine’s MP says there will be no special status for Donbass
6
Putin calls to boost trade with Turkmenistan
7
Russia ready to boost relations with India — ambassador
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама