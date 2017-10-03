Russia, Saudi Arabia to develop economic ties — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Authorities of Russia and Saudi Arabia are showing political will to foster bilateral economic ties, and their potential is yet to be fulfilled, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

The presidential spokesman stressed that Russia has long-running ties with Saudi Arabia, which Moscow values. "There are very broad prospects, and the potential is far from being fulfilled. Now both sides are showing political will to contribute to developing business contacts," he said.

Peskov refused to link developing relations with Saudi Arabia to Russian-Iranian ties. "The relations between Moscow and Riyadh are absolutely self-sufficient and in this case there is no need to draw any parallels, this is a separate vector of our foreign policy, given the important role of Saudi Arabia in the region and in the Arab world in general," he said.

Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov earlier said that Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is due to visit Moscow on October 5.