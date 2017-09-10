Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia ready for cooperation with Saudi Arabia in energy - Lavrov

Business & Economy
September 10, 15:30 UTC+3

Sergey Lavrov added Russia's economy operators are interested and ready for participation in joint projects in the energy, industry, agriculture and other promising sectors

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

JEDDAH /Saudi Arabia/, 10 September 2017. /TASS/. Russia is ready for cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the energy sphere in territories of both countries, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday after talks with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir.

"His Majesty the king [of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud] expressed satisfaction with our cooperation in the energy," the Russian minister said. "This is exactly the estimation of the Russian leaders of the cooperation in this sphere."

"Our economy operators are interested and ready for participation in joint projects with Riyadh in the energy, industry, agriculture and other promising sectors both in Russia and in Saudi Arabia," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
5
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Splitting Syria is not purpose of de-escalation zones - Lavrov
2
Turkey is ready to assist refugees from Myanmar - President Erdogan
3
Soyuz rocket with manned spacecraft installed at Baikonur launch pad
4
Iran could secretly help North Korea to gain nuclear weapons - paper
5
Russia to design new-generation tank killers — Defense Ministry
6
Soviet-era ground effect vehicles
7
Russia’s T-90 tanks to be assembled under license in Egypt
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама