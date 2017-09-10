Russia ready for cooperation with Saudi Arabia in energy - Lavrov

JEDDAH /Saudi Arabia/, 10 September 2017. /TASS/. Russia is ready for cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the energy sphere in territories of both countries, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday after talks with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir.

"His Majesty the king [of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud] expressed satisfaction with our cooperation in the energy," the Russian minister said. "This is exactly the estimation of the Russian leaders of the cooperation in this sphere."

"Our economy operators are interested and ready for participation in joint projects with Riyadh in the energy, industry, agriculture and other promising sectors both in Russia and in Saudi Arabia," he said.