Russia ready for cooperation with Saudi Arabia in energy - Lavrov

Splitting Syria is not purpose of de-escalation zones - LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 10, 16:01
Russia ready for cooperation with Saudi Arabia in energy - LavrovBusiness & Economy September 10, 15:30
Russia registers six ceasefire violations in Syria - Defense MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 10, 12:52
Turkey is ready to assist refugees from Myanmar - President ErdoganWorld September 10, 10:25
Soyuz rocket with manned spacecraft installed at Baikonur launch padScience & Space September 10, 9:26
Syrian government forces break siege of Deir ez-Zor airport - SANAWorld September 09, 19:45
US State Dept confirms US, Russian senior diplomats’ upcoming meeting in HelsinkiWorld September 09, 19:43
Russia to exert every effort to prepare efficiently and timely for FIFA World Cup - PutinSport September 09, 19:41
Putin visits new park in central MoscowSociety & Culture September 09, 16:07
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
JEDDAH /Saudi Arabia/, 10 September 2017. /TASS/. Russia is ready for cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the energy sphere in territories of both countries, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday after talks with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir.
"His Majesty the king [of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud] expressed satisfaction with our cooperation in the energy," the Russian minister said. "This is exactly the estimation of the Russian leaders of the cooperation in this sphere."
"Our economy operators are interested and ready for participation in joint projects with Riyadh in the energy, industry, agriculture and other promising sectors both in Russia and in Saudi Arabia," he said.