Russia signs contract with Iran to receive 100,000 barrels of oil per day

Business & Economy
June 02, 9:50 UTC+3
ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Russia has made a contract with Iran to receive 100,000 barrels of oil per day, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"It (the document) has been signed after some changes were made," he said adding that the changes concerned technical aspects and prices.

Russia and Saudi Arabia considering projects on renewable energy resources

Saudi Arabia, Russian companies considering joint energy projects

Saudi Arabia's deputy crown prince hails relations with Russia

Putin appreciates Saudi Arabia for joint efforts on oil market stabilization

Alexander Novak
