Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia and Saudi Arabia considering projects on renewable energy resources

Business & Economy
June 01, 12:56 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Earlier Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Saudi Arabia and Russian companies are discussing a number of joint oil and gas projects

Share
1 pages in this article
A Hevel solar panel factory in Russia

A Hevel solar panel factory in Russia

© Yegor Aleyev/TASS

Read also

Italy eyeing wind power projects in Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia are considering projects on renewable energy resources, Russia’s First Deputy Energy Minister Aleksei Texler said Thursday, adding that Hevel (Russia’s biggest integrated company operating in the solar energy field - TASS) will hold talks on the issue later in the day.

"There is an exchange of views regarding renewable energy resources, we’ll be developing it. We’ve agreed to send a business mission to Saudi Arabia. Our companies are interested. Hevel is taking interest, talks are expected later in the day," he said.

Earlier Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Saudi Arabia and Russian companies are discussing a number of joint oil and gas projects.

Russia’s Energy Ministry reported on May 30 that the sides had held talks focusing on cooperation in the area of technological cooperation. Novak noted an increasing interest of Russian oilfield services companies to the market of Saudi Arabia. The Minister also mentioned the creation of joint R&D centers on the development and introduction of technologies in such areas as oil and gas production, oilfield services and transportation of crude hydrocarbons among promising projects.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on ex-finance minister's proposal to privatize Russia’s oil sector
2
Putin speaks out against anti-Russian sentiment at SPIEF
3
Russian Aerospace Force eliminates 80 militants trying to move to Palmyra from Raqqa
4
Moscow concerned over US threats against Syria’s armed forces
5
Russia to hold launches of new medium-class carrier rocket from sea platform
6
Gazprom CEO warns Kiev against siphoning off gas
7
Russia moves Iskander missile systems for drills to Tajikistan for first time
TOP STORIES
Реклама