Aleksandr Novak: Forecasting is unrewarding business

On oil production freezes, shale reserves, free riders and bonuses

— Are congratulations upon the prolongation of the agreement with the OPEC to cut outputs still pouring in?

A second try to clinch a deal was far easier, because we already had a record of previous joint work with our foreign partners to rely on. Besides, the market remains off balance, so the decision in favor of prolongation that was adopted in Vienna on May 25 was a well expected one. Discussions revolved mostly around the prolongation period and volumes. Various options were considered: six, nine or twelve months. In the end we managed to achieve unanimity.

— The joint statement you made together with your Saudi counterpart Khalid Al-Falih in Beijing on May 14 was a great surprise to many. As a result the Brent blend instantly surged up 1.5%.

We had plans in advance for a meeting on the sidelines of the Onу Belt - One Road forum. We agreed to hold talks there on ways of stabilizing the oil market. Before Vienna we were to get in touch with representatives of other countries and to persuade them to support our initiative.

Zoom In Russia’s energy minister Alexander Novak, OPEC Secretary General Mohamed Barkindo and Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih in Vienna, Austria, May 25, 2017 © AP Photo/Ronald Zak Russia’s energy minister Alexander Novak, OPEC Secretary General Mohamed Barkindo and Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih in Vienna, Austria, May 25, 2017 © AP Photo/Ronald Zak

We’d maintained contact with Mr. Al-Falih and his team before Beijing. We held a meeting during the holidays in early May…

— In whose territory was that?

Let us put this way: it was a neutral venue in the Middle East. A reasonable, correct and well-coordinated decision was to be proposed to the market. Had we gathered in Vienna each sticking to one’s own stance, we would’ve been hopelessly bogged down in a prolonged debate to achieve nothing. So we had been making preparations for the Beijing meeting beforehand, of course. Our president provided great support.

But first a consensus was to be achieved at home and positions adjusted and verified. Consultations with the heads of the country’s largest companies were conducted.

A variety of possibilities was considered. At the first stage it was stipulated that an agreement to cut outputs might be prolonged for six months. That’s what was agreed on in Vienna in December 2016. In the current realities, though, it would’ve suited nobody, because the agreement would have to be quitted in winter time, when demand usually suffers the worst slump. In this time of year demand usually stands at one and a half to two million barrels below that of the summer season. Had a large amount of crude emerged on the market at that particular moment, a collapse would’ve been imminent, with a risk of oil prices plummeting to below $30 per barrel.

There was the unanimity the deal should be prolonged at least for nine months. Everybody, including our Saudi partners, agreed. We managed to persuade them that it would make no sense at all to prolong the deal for a shorter period. Otherwise we would begin to be asked in a month’s time what would happen next, right after the New Year holidays. Such uncertainty is no good for the market.

The strategic task is to cause world oil stocks to shrink to a five-year average. That’s approximately three billion barrels.

During the crisis the oil stocks climbed to 3.3 billion barrels. This surplus is to be cut by all means. Demand is already above supply today. During the period the agreement has been in operation the oil stocks have dwindled by about 70 million barrels. We should keep moving on in this direction.

According to our estimates, the stocks will be down by a hundred million barrels by July 1. And in the second half of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018 the oil stocks will fall by another 200 million.

— What about the shale oil factor?

This risk is not so great as it might seem to many. The situation is to be looked at in the long term and comprehensively. We operate in a market environment, aren’t we, and shale oil is just one of the many sources of meeting the demand. The demand for oil keeps growing. This year it ups approximately 1.3 million barrels a day, and a 1.2-million-barrel growth is expected next year. Analysts say the growth in demand in the next 10-15 years will be no smaller than a million barrels a year.

It is obvious that shale oil will be unable to meet the growing demand. Take a look at a sprinter running the 100-meter dash.

First, there is fast acceleration. Then, a stable speed has to be maintained for most part of the distance so as not lag behind. Shale oil production made a quick start. By now it has almost achieved the cruise speed phase, if you wish. To maintain production at the current level considerable efforts will have to be exerted – more investment, more reserves, more fields… I believe that shale oil production will remain in the acceleration phase this year and next year, while in 2019-2020 it will be already very hard to maintain the original pace.

Shale oil today accounts for 6.5 million barrels of the total 95 million barrels produced daily around the world. Even if its production rises to nine million or even ten million barrels a day, nothing tragic for the market will happen.

Zoom In Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak at the 2016 Sochi International Investment Forum © Kirill Kukhmar/TASS Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak at the 2016 Sochi International Investment Forum © Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

In the meantime, there are far greater problems to attend. Production at traditional deposits declines by four percent on the average year in year out. Last year’s surplus of newly-explored reserves was the lowest in 70 years – just 2.4 billion barrels. Earlier, in 2001-2015 the annual growth averaged 9 billion barrels. Investment into the industry slumped by half a trillion dollars over the past three years and the number of final investment decisions on oil projects is also at a several decades’ record-low. This poses considerable risks to the stability of energy supply in the future. In fact, this explains why we sought to achieve joint concerted action in Qatar back last spring.

— That first attempt was aborted. In April 2016 the agreement to cut outputs remained unsigned, although the odds had looked quite favorable. You went to Doha in a rather cheerful mood, but then…

Quite right. First, we made a rapid headway in the right direction. A minister-level meeting in February showed that four countries, including the two largest world exporters of crude – Saudi Arabia and Russia - and also Qatar and Venezuela, were close to concluding an agreement to freeze production growth. The issue on the agenda was only a freeze, nothing more than that. At that moment such a step would have been enough for the redundant crude to leave the market and the situation to regain stability.

Let me say once again, our task is not to mechanically raise prices

We are to keep the market in balance. Prices are a derivative. In the autumn of 2016 oil was trading at $27 per barrel, but it may well have slumped to $15. This is not exactly one can call a fair price, though. Oil market profiteers deliberately went bearish and opened many short positions. Far more than usual. Their aim was to push prices down as low as possible with the aim to eventually skim off the cream. Naturally, it could not go on like this indefinitely. The prices would surely bounce back sooner or later, but still not significantly enough from the standpoint of the investment process and future supply. At least in the context of the existing production costs and the need for meeting the current requirements and future supply.

What was the meaning of the proposed freeze deal? It provided guarantees of certain stability and clarity as to what market participants might expect in the future. This type of understanding is extremely important for making decisions in the long term. When prices oscillate (today they may surge up and tomorrow plummet), the uncertainty breeds chaos and leaves no opportunities for strategic planning.

In Qatar in February the four countries agreed everything in principle and decided to conduct a preparatory meeting with the other participants within six weeks’ time. Delegates from 18 countries – eleven OPEC members and seven non-affiliates - gathered in Doha in April. A memorandum meant for adoption had been drafted beforehand. On April 16, literally on the eve of the meeting the experts finalized its wording.

Everybody was certain that the memo would be signed the next day. Sheer formality. Regrettably, one of our partners changed his mind at the very last moment, which came as an utter surprise to many others.

The lack of consensus played a bad role and no agreement was concluded

— Then it looked like another try would never follow. That the declared goal was unachievable.

We realized that the issue would have to be tackled sooner or later. There was no escaping it. Prices remained volatile and investment was dwindling. A dialogue was resumed with the newly appointed Saudi minister, Al-Falih. We began discussing a future deal and its framework in detail.

— When did you meet for the first time?

First we held some informal meetings. Off the record. The government ministers concerned were to arrive in Algeria for an annual energy forum at the end of September 2016. We agreed to discuss further steps in a broad format, for which a large amount of home work had to be done. In early September, Mr. Al-Falih and I met on the sidelines of the G20 summit. We inked a joint statement on cooperation between the two ministries and on coordinating market policies. It was a crucial sign to everybody else: Russia and Saudi Arabia had come back to the negotiating table. Our countries are the key players on the market. It sounded a clear message to everybody else. Russia was then in talks with the oil producing countries it had been on friendly terms historically: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Mexico and Iran… Disagreements between certain countries remained. We were very keen to help them narrow differences. We met each other very often during that period, literally every week.

Zoom In Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak at the 15th International Energy Forum Ministerial meeting in Algeria, 2016 © AP Photo/Sidali Djarboub Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak at the 15th International Energy Forum Ministerial meeting in Algeria, 2016 © AP Photo/Sidali Djarboub

— Khalid Al-Falih said he was going to accept your invitation to visit the Arctic and Siberia. Where will you take your southern guest?

To begin with we decided to show him about the newly-built LNG plant in the north of the Yamal Peninsula. This is a unique project being implemented in rigorous Arctic conditions.

Last October, we traveled to Saudi Arabia, where we had a tour of various facilities, including offshore rigs in the Persian Gulf. Now it is our turn to welcome guests. I do hope that this summer Al-Falih will be able to see for himself some places where oil is produced in Western and Eastern Siberia: Talakan, Vankor, and Surgut…

— Will it be just a site-seeing trip or do you hope to make the Saudis interested in some specific projects?

We do hope for future. A joint working group has been created for that. Saudi Arabia runs several full-fledged research centers focused on oil refining.

— It goes without saying that Russia’s decision to cut outputs was a political one. But in what way were the three hundred thousand barrels distributed inside the country? There were hardly any volunteers ready to make such sacrifices.

Zoom In Rosneft oil rig drilling the first exploration well in the Khatanga Bay © Vladimir Smirnov/TASS Rosneft oil rig drilling the first exploration well in the Khatanga Bay © Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

The approach was simple. Naturally, no oil producer was eager to assume an extra burden production cuts would entail. At a meeting with the heads of twelve oil majors it was agreed that each of them would adjust production plans starting from October 2016 by an amount proportionate to its share in the overall national production. In other words, the companies agreed to assume proportionate obligations. The pattern was transparent and fair. Of course, everybody keeps an eye on the others to be sure the pledges made voluntarily be complied with and there be no cheaters or free riders.

— And who was the hardest-hit in real terms?

I would avoid using the verb “hit”, because all of our companies have felt the positive effects of this deal. Lower outputs and compensations obtained as a result of price rises unequivocally work for the government budget, the economy, and, consequently, for the companies themselves. Let me say once again: stabilization benefits all.

— Will quotas inside the country undergo any change now that the agreement has been prolonged?

No, the burden’s distribution will remain at the previous level. It is proportionate to outputs. This formula is the fairest of all. True, each company has certain nuances. Some had been building up production and now had to make more significant cuts. Others, on the contrary, had had the intention to keep production unchanged or even reduce outputs. The latter found it easier to join the process.

As far as specific statistics is concerned, it is common knowledge that Russia’s largest oil company is Rosneft. It accounts for about 40% of the country’s oil production. Other companies’ parameters are lower, but all of them stick to their reduction pledges. We monitor this. The Energy Ministry holds daily meetings with the oil companies’ representatives. It is noteworthy that the pattern works without any special instructions issued. We, a government ministry, support this measure, but it was a voluntary choice of the companies concerned.

— What if somebody breaks the rules? Do you have any leverage at hand to call the abusers to order?

There can be no such leverage. It is not a cartel deal, but an independent decision by individual market participants.

— Have you gauged the economic effects of the decision to prolong the output cuts deal?

We entered into negotiations last year. The barrel’s price jumped to $50-$60 on expectations.

But for the agreement signed late last year and prolonged this year, the price would have certainly sunk to below 40 dpb. The gain our joint measures earned us is approximately 15-20 dpb on one barrel of crude. My arithmetic tells me this: Russia produces 11 million barrels a day. That’s an extra revenue of no less than $110 million. Clearly, the amount is distributed among the federal budget and the companies, but the bulk of these incomes goes to the treasury, because we have progressive taxation: the higher the price, the greater the deductions.

The prices as they are, Russia’s budget this year is to receive a surplus of one trillion rubles in contrast to the expected target. The monthly surplus from January to May is one hundred billion. As you may know, the budget is undergoing an upward adjustment.