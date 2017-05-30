Back to Main page
Saudi Arabia's deputy crown prince hails relations with Russia

World
May 30, 16:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the deputy crown prince, the two countries have points of mutual understanding

© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia and Russia move at a quick pace towards overcoming the existing differences, Saudi Arabian Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Minister Muhammad bin Salman al Saud said at talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

"Relations between Saudi Arabia and Russia are seeing one of their best stages at the moment," the prince said.

"The two countries have a lot of points of mutual understanding. As for the points on which we have differences, a clear mechanism exists to overcome them and we are progressing at a quick pace in this respect," he added.

The defense minister believes the current visit of a Saudi delegation to Moscow will help strengthen bilateral relations. "The main thing is that we manage to build a strong foundation as concerns the oil market and prices of energy resources. This offers opportunities for building a strategic future further," Muhammad bin Salman said.

He stressed that the two countries have no contradictions in the sphere of world politics. "We have achieved much in the preceding period, but we have to do still more," he added.

