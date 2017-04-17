Russia, Saudi Arabia to launch joint projects worth $3 bln in 2017

Moscow expects US to refrain from taking unilateral steps towards North KoreaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 17, 13:19
Lavrov says aggressive US steps in Syria hamper search for peaceful solutionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 17, 13:05
Russia, Saudi Arabia to launch joint projects worth $3 bln in 2017Business & Economy April 17, 13:02
Press review: North Korea alarms global community and Ukraine cuts oil consumptionPress Review April 17, 13:00
Poll shows Russians’ view of Trump worsens after missile strike on Syrian military baseSociety & Culture April 17, 12:31
Lavrov vows Russia and Senegal will continue building up commercial, energy tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 17, 12:12
Moscow court to consider Usmanov vs Navalny case on May 18Society & Culture April 17, 11:51
FSB breaks up illegal gun-running pipeline from Ukraine, EU to RussiaWorld April 17, 11:37
Russian senator says Erdogan to face growing domestic resistance after referendumRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 17, 11:20
RIYADH, April 17. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia will launch joint projects worth $3 bln by the end of the year, speaker of Russia’s Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko said at a meeting with members of the Russian-Saudi Business Council on Monday.
The Federation Council is upper chamber of the Russian parliament.
During the conversation, she noted that "although Saudi Arabia ranks second among the Arab states in terms of trade with Russia, the volume of mutual trade turnover in the past year has significantly decreased."
"This does not correspond to the potential that our countries have, we are interested in expanding economic ties," the speaker stressed, as quoted by the press service of the Federation Council.
According to Matviyenko, the most promising areas of cooperation are energy, geological exploration, mining, petrochemicals, tanker construction, investment cooperation, and the training of personnel.
She reiterated that Russia offers its partners great opportunities for business development and investment.
"The parliament adopted the laws improving the investment and business climate," she said.
In particular, according to Matviyenko, "the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Sovereign Fund of Saudi Arabia successfully cooperate."
"Thanks to them, projects totaling about $600 million have been implemented and projects worth $3 billion should be launched by the end of this year," she said.