Putin appreciates Saudi Arabia for joint efforts on oil market stabilization

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Saudi Arabia for joint efforts to stabilize the oil market.

"Agreements in the energy sphere are of high importance for our nations," Putin said at the meeting with the deputy crown prince and defense minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud. "We appreciate your ideas and joint work on collaborative action of OPEC and non-OPEC countries," the Russian president said. "Our coordinated activities make possible to stabilize the situation on global hydrocarbon markets," Putin added.

Relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia are developing fairly successfully, Putin said. "As far as economic ties are concerned, there was certain decline but growth has already totaled 130% early this year," he said. The parties are also maintaining contacts at a political level and between Defense Ministries, "jointly dealing with settlement of complicated situations, particularly in Syria," the Russian president said.

Russia is waiting for the visit of the Saudi monarch, Putin said. "I am confident the first visit of the King of Saudi Arabia to Russia in the history of our relations will be a good sign, a good signal and impetus in development of our interstate relations," he added.