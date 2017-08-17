Russia's defense contractor to display new cluster bomb at Army-2017 show

Hungarian Judo Association hopes Putin will attend World Judo Championships in BudapestSport August 17, 15:27
MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Techmash will demonstrate a new type of gliding cluster bombs with improved range and accuracy parameters at the international weapons show Army 2017, the company’s press-service said on Thursday.
"The unified gliding cluster bomb PBK-500U SPBA-K will be one of the key exhibits to be displayed by Techmash. It is capable of destroying armored vehicles, ground radars, command centers and power supply units of air defense systems," the company said.
The plane carrying the bomb does not have to enter the zone of the enemy’s air defenses. The bomb glides for several dozen kilometers and delivers self-homing warheads with high accuracy.
"Among the presented products is the unparalleled anti-tank rocket grenade RPG-30 with a disposable launcher. It is meant for hitting current and future tanks, including those equipped with dynamic protection and reactive armor," Techmash said.
The international weapons show Army-2017 will last from August 22 to August 27.