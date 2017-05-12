Russian chemists develop fabric resistant to chemical and biological weapons

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Chemists from Saratov State University have come up with what they say is a membrane solution capable of protecting military personnel from chemical and biological weapons while remaining air and vapor permeable, the university’s president, Leonid Kossovich, told TASS in an interview, adding that the project was ordered by the Fund for Perspective Research.

"In cooperation with industrial partners, experimental suits have been made for Defense Ministry and Interior Ministry personnel to wear during a test period. When the testing is over, the possibility of batch production may be considered," Kossovich said.

The testing of special suits made of a special membrane fabric is to be completed by the end of this year. The material’s certification will follow shortly afterwards.

"The authorities of the Saratov Region will join the project at the next stage. They are already working on an investment project for launching full-fledged industrial production of the membrane fabric," the university president elaborated.

The membrane fabrics are impermeable to water, viruses, bacteria, toxins and allergens. The wearer of the suit is safe from the hazardous effects of chemical and biological agents. At the same time, the nanofiber fabric is microporous allowing for air and vapor circulation. The technical fabrics were created within the framework of a larger project of the Fund for Perspective Research for creating combat gear of the future. The research began in 2014.

"At the request of a partner in Moscow we are about to start manufacturing a large consignment of the membrane fabric, about seven kilometers in total length," Kossovich said.

The new material may come in handy for making not only military uniform, but also clothes and gear for extreme athletes and polar explorers.

"The properties of the Russian product surpass those of its foreign counterparts. Also, the membrane fabric is less costly, with the entire production chain located in Russia. So far all membrane water-tight air permeable materials have had to be imported. Our product will surely be in great demand on the domestic market. Several major manufacturers have already stated they are interested," Kossovich said.