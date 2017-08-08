Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Defense Ministry to show trophy weapons seized from terrorists in Syria

Military & Defense
August 08, 12:22 UTC+3 KUBINKA

Russia will present the exposition at the Army-2017 International Military-Technical Forum

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylyov/Russian Defense Ministry's press service/TASS

KUBINKA, August 8. /TASS/. Russia will present an exposition at the Army-2017 International Military-Technical Forum to demonstrate its counter-terror operation in Syria and weapons seized from terrorists, Chief of the Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Research and Engineering Support for Advanced Technologies Alexander Mironov said on Tuesday.

Read also

Russian military scouts triumph in team shooting exercise at Army Games

Russian servicemen clinch first victory at Army Games

Russian scouts show best results on first day of shooting contest at Army Games

Russia to display 600 advanced weapon systems at Army-2017 international forum

The Army-2017 forum will be held on August 22-27 on the territory of the Patriot congress and exhibition center, the Alabino practice range and the Kubinka airfield, and also in all the Russian military districts and in the Northern Fleet.

"The main events of the upcoming forum include the display of an exposition in the Patriot Park devoted to the activity of the Russian military contingent in the Syrian Arab Republic, and an exposition of trophy weapons seized from international terrorist groupings in Syria," Mironov said at a briefing with foreign military attaches accredited in Moscow.

Also, the second Drone Biathlon Championship is planned to be held as part of the forum.

Over 1,200 enterprises and organizations have confirmed their intention to participate in the forum, the Defense Ministry official said.

"Over 18,750 exhibits will be on display. National expositions will be demonstrated by Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Pakistan, Slovakia and South Africa," he added.

Gallery
10 photo

Military scouts contest at the International Army Games

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Military scouts contest at the International Army Games
9
Sneak peek at Russian Airborne Forces' mighty weapons
8
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin’s image projected on Trump hotel in New York
2
Russia’s Defense Ministry to show trophy weapons seized from terrorists in Syria
3
Buyout of turbines supplied to Crimea simple resolution of conflict — Siemens
4
Lavrov calls to settle North Korean issue through dialogue
5
Austria fears losing huge projects due to new US sanctions against Russia
6
Russia’s new combat helicopter to undergo tests in Syria
7
German top diplomat slams US anti-Russian sanctions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама