Russia’s Defense Ministry to show trophy weapons seized from terrorists in Syria

Press review: Idlib cease-fire challenge and Kiev's falling role in EU energyPress Review August 08, 13:00
German top diplomat slams US anti-Russian sanctionsWorld August 08, 12:57
Putin’s image projected on Trump hotel in New YorkSociety & Culture August 08, 12:45
Russia’s Defense Ministry to show trophy weapons seized from terrorists in SyriaMilitary & Defense August 08, 12:22
Flood kills one in Russia’s Far EastSociety & Culture August 08, 11:37
Poll shows Trump’s approval rating sinks to lowest levelSociety & Culture August 08, 10:13
Lavrov calls to settle North Korean issue through dialogueRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 08, 8:22
Guardian journalists refuse to meet Russia’s US-jailed pilot Yaroshenko — mediaWorld August 08, 6:45
Russian runner Shubenkov hopes to turn tables on Jamaica’s McLeod next yearSport August 08, 4:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KUBINKA, August 8. /TASS/. Russia will present an exposition at the Army-2017 International Military-Technical Forum to demonstrate its counter-terror operation in Syria and weapons seized from terrorists, Chief of the Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Research and Engineering Support for Advanced Technologies Alexander Mironov said on Tuesday.
The Army-2017 forum will be held on August 22-27 on the territory of the Patriot congress and exhibition center, the Alabino practice range and the Kubinka airfield, and also in all the Russian military districts and in the Northern Fleet.
"The main events of the upcoming forum include the display of an exposition in the Patriot Park devoted to the activity of the Russian military contingent in the Syrian Arab Republic, and an exposition of trophy weapons seized from international terrorist groupings in Syria," Mironov said at a briefing with foreign military attaches accredited in Moscow.
Also, the second Drone Biathlon Championship is planned to be held as part of the forum.
Over 1,200 enterprises and organizations have confirmed their intention to participate in the forum, the Defense Ministry official said.
"Over 18,750 exhibits will be on display. National expositions will be demonstrated by Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Pakistan, Slovakia and South Africa," he added.