Russia’s Defense Ministry to show trophy weapons seized from terrorists in Syria

KUBINKA, August 8. /TASS/. Russia will present an exposition at the Army-2017 International Military-Technical Forum to demonstrate its counter-terror operation in Syria and weapons seized from terrorists, Chief of the Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Research and Engineering Support for Advanced Technologies Alexander Mironov said on Tuesday.

The Army-2017 forum will be held on August 22-27 on the territory of the Patriot congress and exhibition center, the Alabino practice range and the Kubinka airfield, and also in all the Russian military districts and in the Northern Fleet.

"The main events of the upcoming forum include the display of an exposition in the Patriot Park devoted to the activity of the Russian military contingent in the Syrian Arab Republic, and an exposition of trophy weapons seized from international terrorist groupings in Syria," Mironov said at a briefing with foreign military attaches accredited in Moscow.

Also, the second Drone Biathlon Championship is planned to be held as part of the forum.

Over 1,200 enterprises and organizations have confirmed their intention to participate in the forum, the Defense Ministry official said.

"Over 18,750 exhibits will be on display. National expositions will be demonstrated by Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Pakistan, Slovakia and South Africa," he added.