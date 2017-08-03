Military scouts contest at the International Army Games

Armenian servicemen climb a wire fence during the Scout Trail obstacle course of the Army Scout Masters competition among reconnaissance units as part of the the 2017 Army Games © Sergei Bobylev/TASS

The 2017 International Army Games are underway now at 22 ranges in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China, with 28 countries participating. Recently, the Russian team won the most difficult phase of an international contest of military reconnaissance teams called Scout Trail. The Scout Trail course consists of 22 obstacles. Taking part in the field reconnaissance contest are teams from Armenia, Belarus, Zimbabwe, Kazakhstan, China, Russia and Uzbekistan. See the best teams performing at the military scouts contest in this gallery by TASS.