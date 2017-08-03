Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Military scouts contest at the International Army Games

Military & Defense
August 03, 16:51 UTC+3

The 2017 International Army Games are being held from July 29 to August 12, with 28 countries participating

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_958913.stepNow *12 +1}} - 10 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_958913.sliderLength-1}}
Armenian servicemen climb a wire fence during the Scout Trail obstacle course of the Army Scout Masters competition among reconnaissance units as part of the the 2017 Army Games
Armenian servicemen climb a wire fence during the Scout Trail obstacle course of the Army Scout Masters competition among reconnaissance units as part of the the 2017 Army Games
Armenian servicemen climb a wire fence during the Scout Trail obstacle course of the Army Scout Masters competition among reconnaissance units as part of the the 2017 Army Games
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Army Scout Masters competition at the 2017 Army Games
Army Scout Masters competition at the 2017 Army Games
Army Scout Masters competition at the 2017 Army Games
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Army Scout Masters competition at the 2017 Army Games
Army Scout Masters competition at the 2017 Army Games
Army Scout Masters competition at the 2017 Army Games
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Kazakh serviceman taking part in the Scout Trail obstacle course
Kazakh serviceman taking part in the Scout Trail obstacle course
Kazakh serviceman taking part in the Scout Trail obstacle course
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Army Scout Masters competition at the 2017 Army Games
Army Scout Masters competition at the 2017 Army Games
Army Scout Masters competition at the 2017 Army Games
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Russian serviceman climbing a wooden fence during the Scout Trail obstacle course
Russian serviceman climbing a wooden fence during the Scout Trail obstacle course
Russian serviceman climbing a wooden fence during the Scout Trail obstacle course
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Russian soldier climbing over a wall during a team's run at the Army Scout Masters competition
Russian soldier climbing over a wall during a team's run at the Army Scout Masters competition
Russian soldier climbing over a wall during a team's run at the Army Scout Masters competition
© AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev
Army Scout Masters competition at the 2017 Army Games
Army Scout Masters competition at the 2017 Army Games
Army Scout Masters competition at the 2017 Army Games
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Army Scout Masters competition at the 2017 Army Games
Army Scout Masters competition at the 2017 Army Games
Army Scout Masters competition at the 2017 Army Games
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Army Scout Masters competition at the 2017 Army Games
Army Scout Masters competition at the 2017 Army Games
Army Scout Masters competition at the 2017 Army Games
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Editors choice
BMD-2 armoured vehicle seen during a military exercise at Dubrovichi military range
Sneak peek at Russian Airborne Forces' mighty weapons August 02, 16:20
Individual race event of the Tank Biathlon competition
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games July 31, 14:56
People at the Russian Navy Day parade in the Amur Bay waters in Vladivostok
Russia celebrates Navy Day from the Pacific to the Baltics July 31, 13:30
A high diver practices at the Batthyany square during the 17th FINA Swimming World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, July 26
This week in photos: Putin in Finland, Merkel at the opera and Santas in Copenhagen July 28, 19:17
Sunbathers being evacuated from the beach in Le Lavandou, French Riviera, as plumes of smoke rise in the air from burning wildfires
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe July 27, 18:20
Moscow Zoo's Center for Rare Animal Species Reproduction was established in 1996 in order to provide for the zoo an opportunity to breed various, and predominantly rare species of animals. Photo: A Eurasian lynx
Moscow Zoo’s breeding center home to world's endagered species July 26, 14:53
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_958913'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_958913'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Armenian servicemen climb a wire fence during the Scout Trail obstacle course of the Army Scout Masters competition among reconnaissance units as part of the the 2017 Army Games
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Army Scout Masters competition at the 2017 Army Games
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Army Scout Masters competition at the 2017 Army Games
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Kazakh serviceman taking part in the Scout Trail obstacle course
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Army Scout Masters competition at the 2017 Army Games
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Russian serviceman climbing a wooden fence during the Scout Trail obstacle course
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Russian soldier climbing over a wall during a team's run at the Army Scout Masters competition
© AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev
Army Scout Masters competition at the 2017 Army Games
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Army Scout Masters competition at the 2017 Army Games
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Army Scout Masters competition at the 2017 Army Games
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

The 2017 International Army Games are underway now at 22 ranges in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China, with 28 countries participating. Recently, the Russian team won the most difficult phase of an international contest of military reconnaissance teams called Scout Trail. The Scout Trail course consists of 22 obstacles. Taking part in the field reconnaissance contest are teams from Armenia, Belarus, Zimbabwe, Kazakhstan, China, Russia and Uzbekistan. See the best teams performing at the military scouts contest in this gallery by TASS.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Military scouts contest at the International Army Games
9
Sneak peek at Russian Airborne Forces' mighty weapons
8
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Sanctions against Russia is US tool in struggle for markets — Commerce Chamber
2
Analyst explains what US sanctions against Russia might mean for INF treaty
3
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
4
Court extends detention for members of St. Petersburg Church of Scientology
5
Turning blind eye to migration law violation by journalist Ali Feruz impossible — Kremlin
6
US senators push FIFA to probe Russia’s alleged exploitation of North Koreans
7
Association of European Businesses is against US sanctions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама