Russian servicemen clinch first victory at Army Games

Military & Defense
August 04, 16:05 UTC+3

The team from Egypt came second while the bronze went to the team from Venezuela

ALABINO RANGE (Moscow Region), August 4. /TASS/. The Russian team has clinched a victory in the first Masters of Armored Vehicles competition that has come to an end at the Army-2017 International Games, the Games’ press office reported on Friday.

"The international contest for military drivers has come to an end in the town of Ostrogozhsk in the Voronezh Region. The team of the Russian Armed Forces has won the gold in the Masters of Armored Vehicles contest at the International Army Games by scoring the largest number of points," the press office said in a statement.

The team from Egypt came second while the bronze went to the team from Venezuela.

As the press office said, the Egyptian team, which took part in the competition for the first time and won the silver medal, showed very good results.

The awarding ceremony after the contest was held by Head of the Main Armored Vehicles Department at Russia’s Defense Ministry Lieutenant-General Alexander Shevchenko and Chief Referee of the contest Colonel Dmitry Tuzhikov.

The winners were awarded with the competition’s rolling trophy, the gold medals and valuable gifts while Kamaz driver, warrant officer Sergei Telykh was awarded with a Lada Granta car.

"At some stages of the competition, the difference between the first and the second place was just several seconds. It should be noted that demonstrating the best time for negotiating obstacles along the route was not yet a final success as it was important to cover the distance without mistakes and violations, for which penalty points and time penalties were imposed," the press office said.

The teams drove vehicles operational in the Russian Armed Forces, namely, the Kamaz-43501, the UAZ-3163 Patriot and the Kamaz 65225 tractor truck.

During the second stage, the servicemen negotiated obstacles and enclosures: hills, cross slopes, antitank ditches, counterscarps, trenches, track bridges and other elements. The drivers of trucks additionally had to negotiate water obstacles.

