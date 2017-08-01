Russian army cooks, bakers take first in shooting contest at International Army Games

ALABINO RANGE /Moscow region/, August 1. /TASS/. Russian army cooks and bakers have won the Field Kitchen shooting competition at the International Army Games, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov said on Tuesday.

"On Russian Army Rear Services Day, the Russian team won the first stage of the Field Kitchen competitions, having scored 112 points in shooting from AK-74 submachine guns. Great job guys! They demonstrated flawless skills in using regular weapons on their professional holiday. Our cooks and bakers are the best sharpshooters," he said.

Belarus took the second place in the Field Kitchen competition, with 96 points, and Mongolia came in third, with 92 points. Notably, the Russian army cooks yielded to the Chinese and Mongolian teams last year.

The second stage of the competition - optional-recipe cooking - will kick off on August 3.

Field Kitchen is a contest for army cooks and bakers. Along with regular meals, its program includes national cuisine. In 2017, the traditional list of participants from Mongolia and Russia was extended to include four more teams, namely from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Serbia and Israel.

The 2017 International Army Games are being held at 22 ranges in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China from July 29 to August 12, with 28 countries participating.