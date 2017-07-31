Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games

ALABINO RANGE, July 31. /TASS/. The first Russian crew has set an all-time speed and accuracy shooting record at the Tank Biathlon, Chief Judge of the 2017 International Army Games, Major General Dmitry Gorbatenko, said.

"To date, it is the first Russian crew in the tank biathlon that demonstrated the best result, which turned out to be in fact the absolute all-time record for the tank crews’ competition on this course," Gorbatenko emphasized.

The Chinese team showed the best result in last year’s individual race, he said: the tank finished in 21mins 3 secs, having missed one of the targets.

The first Russian crew that performed at this year’s competition set the best time: 19mins 10secs without a single target miss. Russia’s best performance last year was 23mins 18 secs with one target miss.

According to Tank Biathlon’s Chief Judge Roman Binyukov, Russia took first place based on the results of the two-day race, followed by the Chinese and Belarusian teams. An individual race for the second crews starts today, he said.

Intrigue in Alabino

Gorbatenko also foresees a fierce battle in the tank biathlon between the competition’s leaders. He noted that the Russian and Chinese crews had performed the shooting competition ideally, having hit all targets. "And we hope to see more of a keen competitive struggle in Alabino," he said.

As he put it, we can speak now of an intrigue formed before the second crews’ race.

According to Binyukov, almost all teams improved their results by two to three minutes, compared to last year. "We’ll be expecting a strong performance from our Chinese friends. The crews are very well prepared," he concluded.

The 2017 International Army Games are being held at 22 ranges in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China from July 29 to August 12, with 28 countries participating.