Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games

Military & Defense
July 31, 14:56 UTC+3 ALABINO RANGE

The first Russian crew that performed at this year’s competition set the best time: 19mins 10secs without a single target miss

Share
1 pages in this article

ALABINO RANGE, July 31. /TASS/. The first Russian crew has set an all-time speed and accuracy shooting record at the Tank Biathlon, Chief Judge of the 2017 International Army Games, Major General Dmitry Gorbatenko, said.

"To date, it is the first Russian crew in the tank biathlon that demonstrated the best result, which turned out to be in fact the absolute all-time record for the tank crews’ competition on this course," Gorbatenko emphasized.

Read also

Legendary Russian war song Katyusha may become International Army Games anthem

The Chinese team showed the best result in last year’s individual race, he said: the tank finished in 21mins 3 secs, having missed one of the targets.

The first Russian crew that performed at this year’s competition set the best time: 19mins 10secs without a single target miss. Russia’s best performance last year was 23mins 18 secs with one target miss.

According to Tank Biathlon’s Chief Judge Roman Binyukov, Russia took first place based on the results of the two-day race, followed by the Chinese and Belarusian teams. An individual race for the second crews starts today, he said.

Intrigue in Alabino

Gorbatenko also foresees a fierce battle in the tank biathlon between the competition’s leaders. He noted that the Russian and Chinese crews had performed the shooting competition ideally, having hit all targets. "And we hope to see more of a keen competitive struggle in Alabino," he said.

Read also
Russia’s Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu

Defense minister opens international Army Games-2017

As he put it, we can speak now of an intrigue formed before the second crews’ race.

According to Binyukov, almost all teams improved their results by two to three minutes, compared to last year. "We’ll be expecting a strong performance from our Chinese friends. The crews are very well prepared," he concluded.

The 2017 International Army Games are being held at 22 ranges in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China from July 29 to August 12, with 28 countries participating.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russia celebrates Navy Day from the Pacific to the Baltics
7
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
16
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US attitudes to Russia unlikely to change soon, says Putin
2
Moscow allows US diplomatic officials to leave Russia before September
3
Russia celebrates Navy Day from the Pacific to the Baltics
4
Kremlin notes political will essential to ending sanctions and improving ties with US
5
Moscow alarmed over situation around North Korea’s latest missile launch
6
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games
7
US bill on anti-Russian sanctions contravenes international law — German minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама