Syria and Israel to participate in International Army Games for first time

KUBINKA (Moscow Region), May 17. /TASS/. Syria, South Africa, Israel, Uzbekistan, Fiji, Uganda and Laos will for the first time participate in the International Army Games, the organizing committee said while holding a conference with the foreign military attaches from 32 countries on Wednesday.

According to earlier reports 28 countries had confirmed their participation in the International Army Games and sixteen other countries remained undecided. Originally the invitations had been sent out to 73 countries.

This year the International Army Games will be held at 22 proving grounds in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China. The fourteen-day international contest will last from July 29 to August 12.

The range of military specialists competing in professional skills will be expanded considerably this year. The original list of 23 applied military disciplines will be completed by five new ones: a contest for military police Guardian of the Law, for crews of military motor vehicles Military Rally, for troops of the CIS member states, for drone operators and for the best inspector of military traffic police Road Patrol.