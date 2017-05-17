Syria and Israel to participate in International Army Games for first time

Best Cannes Film Festival fashion over the yearsSociety & Culture May 17, 17:25
Poroshenko dealt blow to freedom of expression in Ukraine — Human Rights WatchWorld May 17, 16:33
EU signs regulation on visa liberalization with UkraineWorld May 17, 16:04
Italy eyeing wind power projects in RussiaBusiness & Economy May 17, 16:02
Italian premier calls for Russia-EU open dialogueWorld May 17, 15:30
Russia ready to provide transcript of Lavrov-Trump talksRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 17, 15:02
Trump 'leaking secrets' to Lavrov shows US plagued by political schizophrenia — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 17, 14:55
Putin calls for shaking off excessive politicization from Russia-EU tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 17, 14:41
Kremlin dismisses allegations about Russian cyber attack on Ukrainian president’s websiteRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 17, 13:21
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KUBINKA (Moscow Region), May 17. /TASS/. Syria, South Africa, Israel, Uzbekistan, Fiji, Uganda and Laos will for the first time participate in the International Army Games, the organizing committee said while holding a conference with the foreign military attaches from 32 countries on Wednesday.
According to earlier reports 28 countries had confirmed their participation in the International Army Games and sixteen other countries remained undecided. Originally the invitations had been sent out to 73 countries.
This year the International Army Games will be held at 22 proving grounds in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China. The fourteen-day international contest will last from July 29 to August 12.
The range of military specialists competing in professional skills will be expanded considerably this year. The original list of 23 applied military disciplines will be completed by five new ones: a contest for military police Guardian of the Law, for crews of military motor vehicles Military Rally, for troops of the CIS member states, for drone operators and for the best inspector of military traffic police Road Patrol.