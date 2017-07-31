Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Legendary Russian war song Katyusha may become International Army Games anthem

Military & Defense
July 31, 10:56 UTC+3 KORLA TEST COMPLEX

The 2017 International Army Games are being held at 22 test ranges in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China from July 29 to August 12

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Bobylyov/TASS

KORLA TEST COMPLEX /China/, July 31. /TASS/. The universally known Russian song Katyusha, which has been performed by several generations of Russian military ensembles, may now become the anthem of the Chinese stage of the International Army Games.

"During the opening ceremony of the Games, which took place at the Korla Missile Test Complex in China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the Russian Aerospace Force’s song and dance ensemble performed the song in Russian," the press service of Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement. "The song was welcomed with a round of applause as about 5,000 people jumped to their feet and started singing along," the statement reads.

Read also
Russia’s Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu

Defense minister opens international Army Games-2017

The Chinese audience knows the renowned Katyusha song well, which is the reason why the Russian team taking part in the Gunsmith Master competition learned to perform it in Chinese. At the final concert, the song will not only become the anthem of the Army Games, but also a symbol of international military cooperation.

This year, the Chinese People's Liberation Army’s Korla Missile Test Complex is hosting four competitions of the International Army Games, including the Safe Environment, Clear Sky, Gunsmith Master and the Suvorov Attack contests. A total of six competitions are taking place in China.

The 2017 International Army Games are being held at 22 test ranges in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China from July 29 to August 12.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
16
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US attitudes to Russia unlikely to change soon, says Putin
2
RT reporter killed in Syrian Homs Province shelling
3
US bill on anti-Russian sanctions contravenes international law — German minister
4
Putin reviews Naval parade in Petersburg, greets crews
5
Defense minister opens international Army Games-2017
6
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
7
Putin pardons two women convicted of high treason
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама