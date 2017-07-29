Defense minister opens international Army Games-2017

PARK PATRIOT /Moscow region/, July 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu opened the third international Army Games on Saturday.

"Every year, the Army Games attract more interest in this country and abroad," he said. "We can remember how everything began. Now it is three years, and this time more than 3,500 serviceman from 28 countries will demonstrate their skills."

The defense minister expressed satisfaction with growing number of participating countries, including the hosting states.

"I am happy to note the growing number of countries, which are ready to host the Games," he said. "This time, the Games will take place in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan and China."

"The number of competitions is also growing," the minister continued. "This year, the participants will compete for medals in 28 contests, thus of course making the competition more spectacular and attractive."

"Remember, victory means overcoming yourself," he told the participants. "It is a result of great work and absolute commitment.".