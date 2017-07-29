Defense minister opens international Army Games-2017

Defense minister opens international Army Games-2017Military & Defense July 29, 14:15
Dry cargo vessel turns over in Crimea, three rescuedWorld July 29, 9:39
DPRK announces 2nd successful test of Hwasong 14 missileWorld July 29, 7:21
Trump to sign bill on anti-Russian sanctions - White HouseWorld July 29, 7:19
Rogozin demands tough measures on Romania, Moldova after disruption of visitRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 29, 5:27
Soyuz MS-05 space vehicle brings new expedition to ISSScience & Space July 29, 5:21
Defense ministry reports North Korea’s missile launch pose no threat to RussiaMilitary & Defense July 28, 21:34
Russian diplomat comments on new US sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 28, 20:50
US new anti-Russian law poses threat to energy projects — expertBusiness & Economy July 28, 20:30
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
PARK PATRIOT /Moscow region/, July 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu opened the third international Army Games on Saturday.
"Every year, the Army Games attract more interest in this country and abroad," he said. "We can remember how everything began. Now it is three years, and this time more than 3,500 serviceman from 28 countries will demonstrate their skills."
The defense minister expressed satisfaction with growing number of participating countries, including the hosting states.
"I am happy to note the growing number of countries, which are ready to host the Games," he said. "This time, the Games will take place in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan and China."
"The number of competitions is also growing," the minister continued. "This year, the participants will compete for medals in 28 contests, thus of course making the competition more spectacular and attractive."
"Remember, victory means overcoming yourself," he told the participants. "It is a result of great work and absolute commitment.".