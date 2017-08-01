Russian war song contest winners to perform at International Army Games’ closing ceremony

ALABINO TEST RANGE /Moscow region/, August 1. /TASS/. Participants in the International Army Games will also enter a Russian wartime song contest, Olga Faller, the head of cultural programs at the Russian Defense Ministry’s Department of Culture, said on Monday. According to her, the contest’s winner will be awarded an opportunity to perform at the closing ceremony of the Games scheduled to be held in the Moscow region.

"The Russian wartime song and national dance contest was initiated by the Russian defense minister," Faller said. "We proposed beforehand that participants in the games take part in that, many of them became very excited and have already learned some songs," she added.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry’s official, the event will be held on August 3. Renowned Russian singers have been invited to join the contest’s jury. The only condition placed on the participants is that they sing in Russian.

"The award is the main thing. Winners will take part in the closing ceremony of the International Army Games, which means that they will have the honor of performing for defense ministers who will gather for the ceremony, and showcase their talents," Faller pointed out.

She also said that only actual participants in the Army Games were obliged to enter the song contest.

The 2017 International Army Games are being held at 22 test ranges in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China from July 29 to August 12. Teams from 28 countries are taking part in the games.