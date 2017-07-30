Back to Main page
Over 140,000 users watch international Army Games-2017 opening ceremony online

Military & Defense
July 30, 1:18 UTC+3

The ceremony was covered by over 600 Russian and foreign reporters

Share
1 pages in this article

ALABINO GROUND (Moscow Region), July 30. /TASS/. More than 140,000 users of social networking sites watched the online broadcast of the Army Games-2017 opening ceremony on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The colorful opening show was watched by more than 140,000 users of social networking sites. Users of the Odnoklassniki network were most interested in the online broadcast with over 70,000 viewers who left over 3,000 comments," the statement reads.

The opening ceremony was also broadcasted live by the Russian Defense Ministry’s website and the Zvezda TV channel.

The ceremony was covered by over 600 Russian and foreign reporters, including from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Venezuela, Iraq, Kazakhstan, China, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mongolia, Czech Republic and Finland.

Photo
7
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
16
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
