Over 140,000 users watch international Army Games-2017 opening ceremony online

ALABINO GROUND (Moscow Region), July 30. /TASS/. More than 140,000 users of social networking sites watched the online broadcast of the Army Games-2017 opening ceremony on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The colorful opening show was watched by more than 140,000 users of social networking sites. Users of the Odnoklassniki network were most interested in the online broadcast with over 70,000 viewers who left over 3,000 comments," the statement reads.
The opening ceremony was also broadcasted live by the Russian Defense Ministry’s website and the Zvezda TV channel.
The ceremony was covered by over 600 Russian and foreign reporters, including from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Venezuela, Iraq, Kazakhstan, China, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mongolia, Czech Republic and Finland.