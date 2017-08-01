Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races

Military & Defense
August 01, 14:42 UTC+3 ALABINO RANGE

Russia is followed by the Chinese team

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Bobylyov/TASS

ALABINO RANGE, August 1. /TASS/. Russia is still leading in the tank biathlon at the 2017 International Army Games after a half of the races, the competition’s chief judge Colonel Roman Binyukov told reporters.

"We had seven races yesterday, and the leaders have been determined. These are the crew of the Russian Federation (the first place), the People’s Republic of China (second) and then the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Kazakhstan," Binyukov said.

On Tuesday, the second crews from Belarus, Zimbabwe, Kazakhstan and Iran are taking part in Race 8. Crews from Russia, Serbia and Kyrgyzstan will also take part in Race 9.

Read also

Russian war song contest winners to perform at International Army Games’ closing ceremony

Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games

Legendary Russian war song Katyusha may become International Army Games anthem

Defense minister opens international Army Games-2017

Binyukov noted that all the teams had almost tripled their hit percentage. "This is a real result, when, at the 100 hit percentage, many teams fight in the correct obstacle crossing," he said. The Games’ chief judge Major General Dmitry Gorbatenko also pointed to the grown mastery of the tank biathlon participants. "We all note the growing level of the teams that come to us for the competitions," he said, noting that the mastery was improving and the crews had reached a high level at which they fought with just seconds separating them.

The Tank Biathlon international completion started at the Alabino Range on July 29 as part of the 2017 International Army Games. The semifinal races will be held on August 8-10. After the semifinal results, the best four teams will enter the final that will be held on August 12, on the Games’ closing day.

This year’s Army Games are being held at 22 ranges in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China from July 29 to August 12, with 28 countries participating.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games
16
Russia celebrates Navy Day from the Pacific to the Baltics
7
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
3 gangsters who opened fire in Moscow court killed
2
Gold nugget weighing 10.3 kg dug up in Russia
3
Senior diplomat says Russia and Iran coordinate steps to bolster security in Syria
4
Senator McCain 'not surprised' by expulsion of US diplomats from Russia
5
Russia renovates two World War II cemeteries for Soviet soldiers in Poland
6
Kremlin concerned over expansion of alliances rather than neighbors’ relations with US
7
Russian electric power supplies to China suspended due to accident
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама