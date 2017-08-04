Russian scouts show best results on first day of shooting contest at Army Games

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 4. /TASS/. The Russian team has shown the best result so far after the first day of the shooting events in the Army Scout Masters competition underway in Novosibirsk as part of the International Army Games, the Russian Defense Ministry’s press-service said.

"Shooting competitions - the individual firing practice - began today. Russia was first and Kazakhstan second. Belarus and Zimbabwe follow," the official said.

Teams from China, Uzbekistan and Armenia will compete on Saturday.

Scouts participating in the individual marksmanship contest fire shots at targets using their standard weapons - a sniper rifle, automatic rifle or anti-tank grenade launcher. Also, all scouts compete in pistol shooting and knife and army shovel throwing.

Taking part in the Army Scout Masters contest are teams from Armenia, Belarus, Zimbabwe, Kazakhstan, China, Russia and Uzbekistan. After three completed stages Russia is in the lead.

This year’s Army Games are held at 22 proving grounds in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China from July 29 to August 12 with teams from 28 countries taking part.