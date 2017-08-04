Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian scouts show best results on first day of shooting contest at Army Games

Military & Defense
August 04, 14:06 UTC+3 NOVOSIBIRSK

This year’s Army Games are held at 22 proving grounds in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China from July 29 to August 12

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 4. /TASS/. The Russian team has shown the best result so far after the first day of the shooting events in the Army Scout Masters competition underway in Novosibirsk as part of the International Army Games, the Russian Defense Ministry’s press-service said.

"Shooting competitions - the individual firing practice - began today. Russia was first and Kazakhstan second. Belarus and Zimbabwe follow," the official said.

Read also

Russian reconnaissance team emerges as frontrunner after Army Games toughest phase

Military scouts contest at the International Army Games

Russian army cooks, bakers take first in shooting contest at International Army Games

Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races

Teams from China, Uzbekistan and Armenia will compete on Saturday.

Scouts participating in the individual marksmanship contest fire shots at targets using their standard weapons - a sniper rifle, automatic rifle or anti-tank grenade launcher. Also, all scouts compete in pistol shooting and knife and army shovel throwing.

Taking part in the Army Scout Masters contest are teams from Armenia, Belarus, Zimbabwe, Kazakhstan, China, Russia and Uzbekistan. After three completed stages Russia is in the lead.

This year’s Army Games are held at 22 proving grounds in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China from July 29 to August 12 with teams from 28 countries taking part.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Military scouts contest at the International Army Games
9
Sneak peek at Russian Airborne Forces' mighty weapons
8
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin gives no comment on US jury’s probe into Russia’s alleged role in 2016 election
2
Press review: US Congress may tear up INF treaty and Moscow plays peacemaker in Libya
3
Kremlin shares Trump’s view of Russian-US relations
4
Upgrade of Russian strategic bombers tops Defense Ministry’s priority list
5
Russia to display 600 advanced weapon systems at Army-2017 international forum
6
About 150 people being evacuated from Russia's Alrosa mine due to flooding
7
US visa delays are just another attempt to put pressure on Moscow - Russian diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама