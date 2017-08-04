Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to display 600 advanced weapon systems at Army-2017 international forum

Military & Defense
August 04, 13:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

This year, their capabilities during their employment at night will be demonstrated for the first time, the Russian defense minister said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defense Ministry Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. About 600 advanced weapon systems will be on display at the Army-2017 international military and technical forum, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"The Army-2017 international military and technical forum will undoubtedly become the most important event of this month," Shoigu said at the ministry’s conference call.

Read also

Russian combat engineers to show 'smart' mine detectors at Army-2017 forum

"Enormous work has been carried out for its preparation… As before, it is planned to hold both static and dynamic displays of about 600 pieces of the most advanced armaments and military hardware. This year, their capabilities during their employment at night will be demonstrated for the first time," the defense minister said.

This year, the exhibition sites have been expanded considerably and their infrastructure has been improved, and the clusters of aircraft and naval hardware have also been enlarged, Shoigu said.

"The forum is expected to be attended by over a thousand of major conglomerates, companies and design bureaus. Traditionally, they feature modern and future military products. Over 100 countries have sent their delegations to the forum," the defense minister said.

The Russian aerobatic groups Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights), Strizhi (Swifts), Sokoly Rossii (Falcons of Russia) and Berkuty (Golden Eagles) will demonstrate their skills, flying multirole fighter aircraft and attack helicopters, the defense minister said.

"Along with the demonstration component, the forum offers a large research and business program. Discussions will be held in the format of round-table panels, briefings and workshops, Shoigu said.

Read also

Russia’s army forum to discuss modern systems for Arctic military protection

Army-2016 forum visited by over 500,000 people - organizers

Russian Defense Ministry signs over $2 billion worth of contracts at Army 2016 Forum

"The work for organizing the forum is nearing completion. I want to draw the officials’ attention to the need to strictly comply with the time limits of holding preparatory events and, undoubtedly, to the safe implementation of the entire set of displays," the defense minister said.

The Army-2017 forum will be held on August 22-27 on the territory of the Patriot congress and exhibition center, at the Alabino practice range and at the Kubinka aerodrome in the Moscow Region, and also in all of Russia’s military districts and in the Northern Fleet.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Military scouts contest at the International Army Games
9
Sneak peek at Russian Airborne Forces' mighty weapons
8
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: US Congress may tear up INF treaty and Moscow plays peacemaker in Libya
2
Russia to display 600 advanced weapon systems at Army-2017 international forum
3
Putin says he will consider running for president in 2018
4
Russia, China to sign cooperation deal on Moon exploration
5
About 150 people evacuated from mine in Russia's Yakutia due to flooding
6
Putin hopes Russian squad to play decently at 2018 Football World Cup
7
Russian military police ready to repel terrorists’ attacks at safe zone near Damascus
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама