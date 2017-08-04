Russia to display 600 advanced weapon systems at Army-2017 international forum

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. About 600 advanced weapon systems will be on display at the Army-2017 international military and technical forum, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"The Army-2017 international military and technical forum will undoubtedly become the most important event of this month," Shoigu said at the ministry’s conference call.

"Enormous work has been carried out for its preparation… As before, it is planned to hold both static and dynamic displays of about 600 pieces of the most advanced armaments and military hardware. This year, their capabilities during their employment at night will be demonstrated for the first time," the defense minister said.

This year, the exhibition sites have been expanded considerably and their infrastructure has been improved, and the clusters of aircraft and naval hardware have also been enlarged, Shoigu said.

"The forum is expected to be attended by over a thousand of major conglomerates, companies and design bureaus. Traditionally, they feature modern and future military products. Over 100 countries have sent their delegations to the forum," the defense minister said.

The Russian aerobatic groups Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights), Strizhi (Swifts), Sokoly Rossii (Falcons of Russia) and Berkuty (Golden Eagles) will demonstrate their skills, flying multirole fighter aircraft and attack helicopters, the defense minister said.

"Along with the demonstration component, the forum offers a large research and business program. Discussions will be held in the format of round-table panels, briefings and workshops, Shoigu said.

"The work for organizing the forum is nearing completion. I want to draw the officials’ attention to the need to strictly comply with the time limits of holding preparatory events and, undoubtedly, to the safe implementation of the entire set of displays," the defense minister said.

The Army-2017 forum will be held on August 22-27 on the territory of the Patriot congress and exhibition center, at the Alabino practice range and at the Kubinka aerodrome in the Moscow Region, and also in all of Russia’s military districts and in the Northern Fleet.