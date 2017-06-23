Russia’s army forum to discuss modern systems for Arctic military protection

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Innovative developments for protecting military facilities in the Arctic amid permafrost conditions will be discussed at the Army-2017 international military and technical forum, the Defense Ministry of Russia said on Friday.

"During the thematic roundtable discussion that will be held at the Army-2017 international military and technical forum, specialists of the Russian Defense Ministry will discuss available and innovative developments of industrial enterprises and organizations in the sphere of the systems of protecting military facilities, and also the possibility of their use in the interests of the Russian Army, including in the Arctic amid permafrost conditions," the Defense Ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Force Management and Military Service Security will hold a briefing at the forum to focus on the issues of improving the requirements for technical complexes of protecting the Armed Forces’ facilities of various categories, taking into account the experience of their practical use, the ministry said.

Events of the Army-2017 forum’s scientific and business program will be held on August 23-26 and will be attended by leading scientists, specialists in specific research areas and public figures, the Defense Ministry said.

A total of 23 conference halls and negotiating rooms for over 2,000 persons have been prepared on the territory of the Patriot congress and exhibition center to hold the forum’s roundtable discussions, briefings and workshops, the ministry said.

The Army-2017 third international military and technical forum will be held on August 22-27 on the sites of the Patriot center, the Alabino training range and the Kubinka aerodrome in the Moscow Region, and also in all of Russia’s military districts and in the Northern Fleet.