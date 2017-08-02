Back to Main page
Sneak peek at Russian Airborne Forces' mighty weapons

Military & Defense
August 02, 16:20 UTC+3

August 2 marks the anniversary of the Russian Airborne Force

BMD-2 armoured vehicle seen during a military exercise at Dubrovichi military range
BMD-2 armoured vehicle seen during a military exercise at Dubrovichi military range
BMD-2 armoured vehicle seen during a military exercise at Dubrovichi military range
© Alexander Ryumin/TASS
BMD-4M amphibious infantry fighting vehicle strapped to parachutes after it was dropped from the back of an Ilyushin Il-76 cargo plane
BMD-4M amphibious infantry fighting vehicle strapped to parachutes after it was dropped from the back of an Ilyushin Il-76 cargo plane
BMD-4M amphibious infantry fighting vehicle strapped to parachutes after it was dropped from the back of an Ilyushin Il-76 cargo plane
© Alexander Ryumin/TASS
BTR-MDM Rakushka armored personnel carrier
BTR-MDM Rakushka armored personnel carrier
BTR-MDM Rakushka armored personnel carrier
© Donat Sorokin/TASS
SAU 2S25 Sprut-SD self-propelled tank destroyer
SAU 2S25 Sprut-SD self-propelled tank destroyer
SAU 2S25 Sprut-SD self-propelled tank destroyer
© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defense Ministry press service/TASS
AS-1 snowmobile vehicles
AS-1 snowmobile vehicles
AS-1 snowmobile vehicles
© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS
9K35 Strela-10 short-range surface-to-air missile system
9K35 Strela-10 short-range surface-to-air missile system
9K35 Strela-10 short-range surface-to-air missile system
© Evgeny Yepanchintsev/TASS
9K38 Igla man-portable infrared homing surface-to-air missile
9K38 Igla man-portable infrared homing surface-to-air missile
9K38 Igla man-portable infrared homing surface-to-air missile
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Tigr multipurpose infantry mobility vehicle
Tigr multipurpose infantry mobility vehicle
Tigr multipurpose infantry mobility vehicle
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
BTR-80 amphibious armoured personnel carrier
BTR-80 amphibious armoured personnel carrier
BTR-80 amphibious armoured personnel carrier
© Sergei Orlov/TASS
Russian Airborne Troops

August 2 marks the 87th anniversary of the Russian Airborne Force as on this day, 1930, a Russian paratrooper unit consisting of 12 people conducted the first parachute jumps during military exercises which took place near the city of Voronezh. In 1932, the massive establishment of airborne units began. According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the main goal of the Russian Airborne Force is participating in containment activities in strategic areas and fulfilling tasks in cooperation with other military branches aimed at resolving crisis situations in the period of threat and in the time of war. In the time of peace, the Russian Airborne Force continues to perform tasks concerning strategic deterrence and may also take part in peacekeeping operations. Take a look at Russian Airborne Forces' mighty weapons.

