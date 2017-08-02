Sneak peek at Russian Airborne Forces' mighty weapons

Sneak peek at Russian Airborne Forces' mighty weaponsMilitary & Defense August 02, 16:20
August 2 marks the 87th anniversary of the Russian Airborne Force as on this day, 1930, a Russian paratrooper unit consisting of 12 people conducted the first parachute jumps during military exercises which took place near the city of Voronezh. In 1932, the massive establishment of airborne units began. According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the main goal of the Russian Airborne Force is participating in containment activities in strategic areas and fulfilling tasks in cooperation with other military branches aimed at resolving crisis situations in the period of threat and in the time of war. In the time of peace, the Russian Airborne Force continues to perform tasks concerning strategic deterrence and may also take part in peacekeeping operations. Take a look at Russian Airborne Forces' mighty weapons.