Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia is developing hypersonic weapon system

Military & Defense
April 20, 13:35 UTC+3
According to the deputy PM, Russia is carrying out work on developing hypersonic weapon systems on a par with the United States
Share
1 pages in this article
© Russian Eastern Military District Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russia is carrying out work on developing hypersonic weapon systems on a par with the United States, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told reporters on Thursday.

"We earlier said about this on hypersonic weapons that we are working on a par with the US, and we are developing our systems," Rogozin said, refusing to comment on any leaks linked to some defense ministry’s sources.

"Still, the work is indeed underway and is a priority one," he said.

Read also

Russia’s hypersonic Zircon anti-ship missile reaches eight times speed of sound
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministry
Defense minister orders to ensure 2017 army and navy rearmament targets
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
Russian Army to get weapons to fight mini-drone swarms in two years

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
9
First changing of the cavalry and infantry guard of 2017 in Moscow’s Kremlin
11
Russia's Berkuts: 25 years of unique helicopter aerobatic team
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to hold debates on Jehovah’s Witnesses case April 20
2
Russian Foreign Ministry says no steps taken to investigate chemical incident in Syria
3
Press review: The Hague draws line on Crimea and Kiev creates Islamist battalion
4
US decides not to intercept Russian bombers flying near Alaska
5
Russia is developing hypersonic weapon system
6
Armata tank field trials proceed on schedule
7
Russia-India drills to involve Army, Navy and Air Force for first time
TOP STORIES
Реклама