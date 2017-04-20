Russia is developing hypersonic weapon system

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russia is carrying out work on developing hypersonic weapon systems on a par with the United States, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told reporters on Thursday.

"We earlier said about this on hypersonic weapons that we are working on a par with the US, and we are developing our systems," Rogozin said, refusing to comment on any leaks linked to some defense ministry’s sources.

"Still, the work is indeed underway and is a priority one," he said.