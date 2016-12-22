Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Russian Army to get weapons to fight mini-drone swarms in two years

Military & Defense
December 22, 12:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW
© Yuri Smityuk/ITAR-TASS

Russia crafting line of ‘dragonfly’ drones

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Russian Army may get weapons against swarms of attack mini-drones in two years, CEO of Russia’s United Instrument-Making Corporation Alexander Yakunin told TASS on Thursday.

"Powerful types of such hardware with large strike capabilities may become operational in the Russian Army within four years while simpler systems may appear already in two years. Serious potential has been accumulated and real prototypes of these weapons have been created. We have demonstrated their capabilities and the results are more than convincing," the chief executive said.

It was reported earlier that specialists of the United Instrument-Making Corporation had created weapons to effectively counter a swarm of strike mini-drones, which the United States had reportedly tested to suppress air defense or offensive armaments.

Topics
Arms Russian defense industry
