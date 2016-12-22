Russian Army to get weapons to fight mini-drone swarms in two years

Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 15:51
MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Russian Army may get weapons against swarms of attack mini-drones in two years, CEO of Russia’s United Instrument-Making Corporation Alexander Yakunin told TASS on Thursday.
"Powerful types of such hardware with large strike capabilities may become operational in the Russian Army within four years while simpler systems may appear already in two years. Serious potential has been accumulated and real prototypes of these weapons have been created. We have demonstrated their capabilities and the results are more than convincing," the chief executive said.
It was reported earlier that specialists of the United Instrument-Making Corporation had created weapons to effectively counter a swarm of strike mini-drones, which the United States had reportedly tested to suppress air defense or offensive armaments.