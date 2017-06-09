Russian troops to recieve over 750 new weapon systems

TASS chief points to media’s social responsibility as benchmark of professionalismBusiness & Economy June 09, 14:09
MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Over 750 new weapon systems have arrived for the Russian troops in the past six months of this year, Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.
"Over the past six months, more than 750 new weapon systems and military equipment have arrived for the troops while 380 pieces of military hardware have been repaired and about 7,000 military hardware items have undergone maintenance," Shoigu said at the ministry’s board meeting.
The share of modern armament and military hardware in constant alert units and formations has reached 58% since the beginning of 2017, the defense minister said.
"Let me remind you that the priority goals include the tasks of rearming force groupings in the western and southwestern strategic directions and equipping troops in the Arctic zone," the defense minister said.